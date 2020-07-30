As popularity of Buckhorn Lakes increases, trash and pollution rises

The City of Montrose recently sent Public Works crews to clean up garbage at Buckhorn Lakes — a process that is part of regular maintenance, but is starting to be required more and more often as the location becomes more popular.
According to Montrose Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jackie Bubenik, Montrose Parks visits Buckhorn Lakes every two to three weeks to monitor the location, and said that as popularity for the site grows, crews will be “a bit more diligent” in ensuring its maintenance amid increased trash from visitors.
“The City of Montrose does not keep official numbers on the visitors at Buckhorn. With that being said, I have been told there is a significant uptick in visitors, specifically overnight campers,” Bubenik said. “I personally have witnessed over a dozen families camping there at one time … and I observe more folks there every weekend. It's very nice to see this park that is not the easiest to access being well used.”
The pair of lakes is located southeast of Montrose, above the Uncompahgre Valley. Because of the rough roads and remote location, the destination is known for its wilderness aspects and is frequently used for various forms of outdoor recreation: namely camping, fishing and hiking.
“It's not ‘our’ property; it's the citizens that own the park. It is our responsibility to provide a safe and clean area to recreate,” Bubenik said. “Buckhorn is remote so there are inherent risks involved in hiking and other activities that may not be present at a park in the middle of town. Folks that go up there realize that and know that is part of the experience. The City of Montrose provides a porta potty, a few picnic tables and fire rings and that's it. I believe folks appreciate the sparse amenities as part of the overall experience.”
Just like with any other public lands, including national parks or community areas, Bubenik said visitors should “pack it out” and avoid leaving trash or other waste (such as fishing lines or food waste) at the park.
“Pack it out, leave nothing. If you are so inclined, pick up stray trash if needed. If there is an issue, please let the City of Montrose know ASAP so we can address it,” Bubenik said. “Montrose Parks welcomes constructive comments and suggestions for all our parks and facilities. We strive to provide excellent amenities and a positive experience with all our parks.”
According to Montrose Public Information Officer William Woody, a resident volunteer also joined the crews for the most recent cleanup process. In addition to the regular cleanup, a road grader will be sent up to Buckhorn Lakes in the next one to two weeks to smooth out the roads in the area.
