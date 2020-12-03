As thrift store volunteer approaches 99, friends help her celebrate

Now that November has come to an end, the Cedaredge Community Methodist Thrift Store is focusing not only on Christmas, but on a volunteer’s upcoming birthday.
As Viola Ray, thrift shop volunteer and Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church member, turns 99 on Dec. 11, fellow friends and churchgoers reached out to the community in order to wish her a happy birthday.
Dorothy Jean Mergelman, fellow volunteer at the thrift shop, wrote a press letter about Ray.
“The family moved to Cedaredge in the summer of 1984,” Mergelman wrote. “Viola is blessed with two sons and five daughters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
As is known by Cedaredge Main Street regulars, even at nearly 100, Ray walks daily to the post office with her walker, and she still volunteers every Friday morning at the thrift shop.
“She tells everybody that her job is to make the coffee,” said Mary Staten, another fellow friend and churchgoer who has known Ray since 1998. “And of course she does other things, but she calls that her job. She makes the coffee for the volunteers.”
Staten played a large part in reaching out to the community for birthday greetings.
“We have what we call a prayer chain at church, so I called all the team members, and they all called whoever was on their list with a special request to send Viola a card,” Staten said. From there, she brainstormed ways to reach further community members.
“We had started planning a big celebration, but of course we can’t meet or have anything because of the pandemic,” Staten said, “so this was my idea of celebrating for her.”
Staten is the assistant manager of the thrift shop on Fridays and has grown to know Ray over many years of volunteering side by side apart from church.
“I have a calling circle going on through the church that will get church members to send birthday cards, but it just would be nice if we got cards from other people,” Staten said.
Both Mergelman and Staten indicated that Ray was known by many people in the surrounding community, naturally made true by the number of hours she spends on Cedaredge’s Main Street and by the sheer number of local residents who have stopped in at the thrift shop for one reason or another over the last several years.
Ray and her family moved to Cedaredge in the summer of 1984, according to Mergelman’s letter, taking up residence in her family’s home. Still today, she stays busy between her volunteer work and her home garden, which she likes to share with friends and neighbors. She even continues to take part in Cedaredge’s local garden club.
Staten herself has known Ray since she first came to Cedaredge in 1998, and while a good many of their interactions over two decades have been while they volunteer together at the thrift shop, Staten assured that Ray has always been a benefit to the community around her through her volunteer work, her involvement and her outlook on life in general.
“She’ll probably shoot me for [talking about it],” Staten said, bringing up an optimistic tale of Ray’s personality. “Earlier in the summer, since she raises a garden, in the evening, she went out to turn the water off. Somehow, she lost her balance, fell down and could not get her feet up under her again, so she called and called and nobody heard her, she’s got a real soft voice.”
So Ray figured she’d just hang tight in her garden and someone would find her. She had regular contacts, for one thing. One of her sons calls her at 8 p.m. every day, for instance. The son did call, but he had a kind of rough time getting ahold of someone from the area in a timely manner.
“Finally, that night at 9:30 or 10 o’clock, he called the police department to go do a wellness check on her and the police went and found her there in the garden, lying down. She had folded up her little hat for a pillow.”
Ray allegedly later recalled that as she waited, she just “laid there and watched the stars.” She recuperated quickly after the incident. No broken bones, just a few bruises, Staten said.
After her several-hours-long predicament in the garden, Ray bounced back and things went on close to normal, except more people call to check up on her now.
She still clearly loves spending her Friday mornings at the thrift shop, Staten said, as she comes in, makes the coffee, helps the customers who come into the shop, hangs up and manages clothing items and so forth.
“Good personality and just as kind as can be,” Staten said of Ray. “Oh, and she also brings cookies for the morning crew every Friday morning.”
With Ray’s upwards of 36 years of involvement in the community and her nearly 99 years of life, the volunteers of the Cedaredge Community Thrift Store and members of the Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church are encouraging plenty of birthday well-wishes, which can be sent to P.O. Box 613, Cedaredge, CO 81413.
