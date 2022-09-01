Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Families haven’t had to pay out of pocket for school meals since the pandemic began in March 2020, but on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the universal program will end at Montrose County schools.

The federal government, through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), funded eligible school districts across the country over the past two years through an universal, no-cost meals program for families.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?