Families haven’t had to pay out of pocket for school meals since the pandemic began in March 2020, but on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the universal program will end at Montrose County schools.
The federal government, through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), funded eligible school districts across the country over the past two years through an universal, no-cost meals program for families.
Carri Thompson, administrative assistant for Montrose County School District’s (MCSD) nutrition services, said that during that time, the district served about 25% more students than before the pandemic.
“It was quite a bit (during) the universal free meal program,” Thompson said of the increase, noting that in any given year, 51-53% of the student body qualifies for the free and reduced lunch program.
Funding for the program relies on the number of qualified students–last year, 53% of the student population were eligible for the program. As of Aug. 31, that number sits at 47% of the 6,000 member student body, Thompson told the Montrose Daily Press.
Similar to enrollment numbers, the number of students eligible and participating in the meal program this year is in flux until the state’s October count as more students enroll and apply for free meals. Until then, Thompson is responsible for processing signed applications until the Oct. 1 deadline. She pointed out that parents could potentially have accumulated charges since the start of school wiped from the day that student eligibility is determined.
“It’s still really early on because that October count is still about a month away,” said MCSD Finance Director Emily Imus, who pointed out that more students are expected to fill out applications before the numbers settle. “We hope to maintain our 53% (minimum) as that affects our funding.”
With the program ending, parents will once again need to manage their student’s meal account. According to the district’s parent informational letter, breakfast costs up to $2.35 and lunch costs up to $3.35.
If a student cannot pay for a meal, they can charge their account up to $30 per year before the account is considered negative.
According to Imus, the district, per school board policy, must meet with the parent once a student’s meal debt reaches a certain threshold ($15).
“It (meal debt) can only go to a certain amount, and then we’d have conversations with the family,” Imus said, noting that MCSD has short term solutions for a student who may have forgotten their lunch money that day. “But they aren’t turned away unless they’re [at] negative balances to a certain point.”
Although the universal meal program is coming to an end, district officials encourage parents to apply for the free and reduced meals program. Doing so could provide eligible students with additional benefits, such as discounted school fees for technology, athletics and AP testing. Students could potentially receive discounted Montrose Recreation District fees while Montrose and Olathe schools could receive additional funding for programs like its extended learning network.
Imus and Thompson also noted that any student accepted into the meal program receives free breakfast and lunch for the year, regardless of whether they’re approved for a “free” or a “reduced” meal based on income.
“Technically, even if they qualify for reduced, we do get that money from the state,” Thompson explained. “So instead of charging the families and giving it back to them, we just don’t even charge the families because we’re reimbursed the reduced rate from the state.”
Although the district’s return to a free and reduced meal format won’t be changing this coming school year, Colorado voters will consider a ballot measure this November that offers free school meals for all students. If the measure fails, however, parents will have to continue to reapply for the free and reduced meals program each year.
Any parent who needs help covering the cost of school meals is encouraged to fill out the form. The form asks for information about income and household size that will be used to determine eligibility. The form also asks for the last four digits of a Social Security number, but that is not required to receive assistance.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/mcsdmeals
