 Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be decreased by 350 cubic feet per second on Friday.

The baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gage, is 1,050 cfs for September. This release decrease will allow conservation of reservoir storage and meet targets measured at Whitewater.

Diversions into the Gunnison Tunnel are approximately 1,200 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 975 cfs.  After this release change, the Gunnison Tunnel diversions will remain near 1,200 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be around 625 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.

This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Ryan Christianson at (970) 248-0652 or e-mail at rchristianson@usbr.gov, or Erik Knight at (970) 248-0629 or e-mail at eknight@usbr.gov after Sept. 4.

