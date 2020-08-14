Aspinall releases being increased to raise flows back to the baseflow target in the Gunnison River

On Thursday, releases from the Aspinall Unit began being increased from 1,600 cubic feet per second to 1,650 cfs.
Releases are being adjusted to raise flows back to the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River. The actual April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa Reservoir came in at 57% of average.
Under a drought rule for unit operations, the baseflow target at the Whitewater gauge has been changed. Per the rule, during dry or moderately dry years, when the content of Blue Mesa Reservoir drops below 600,000 acre feet, the baseflow target is reduced from 1,050 cfs to 900 cfs. Therefore, the baseflow target for July and August will now be 900 cfs.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently below the baseflow target of 900 cfs. River flows are expected to trend up toward the baseflow target after the release increase has arrived at the Whitewater gauge.
Gunnison Tunnel diversions are 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 600 cfs. After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will still be around 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be around 650 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact:
Erik Knight at 970-48-0629, e-mail eknight@usbr.gov;
Ryan Christianson at 970-248-0652, email rchristianson@usbr.gov.
