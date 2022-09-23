Special to the MDP

Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be decreased from 1,350 cubic-feet/second to 1,250 cfs on Saturday, Sept. 24. Releases are being decreased due to the cooler and wetter conditions that have decreased demand at the Gunnison Tunnel.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?