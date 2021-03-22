Police Monday located and captured a man wanted since February on an alleged assault.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said Robbie Martinez, 42, was arrested after a brief pursuit on U.S. 50 east of town, with assistance from the Colorado State Patrol.
Investigators had determined Martinez’s location and were monitoring his movements down the highway; the called the CSP for help. After a chase, two people in the suspect vehicle were detained and one was identified as Martinez. Hall did not immediately have information about the other individual.
Martinez had been sought since last month after he allegedly pistol-whipped a tenant living in a Spruce Drive home. The injured man escaped and fled to a convenience store, where he was able to call for help.
At the time, the police issued a warrant for Martinez, alleging first-degree burglary, assault, felony menacing, criminal mischief and domestic violence.
A court date was not immediately available and formal charges have not been filed.
Hall on Monday expressed his gratitude to the state patrol’s role in taking Martinez into custody.
