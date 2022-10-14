There are many proven health benefits of owning a pet. Pets, like dogs and cats, have been shown to reduce stress and improve mental health.
But for some, owning pets isn’t a real option.
That’s why on Monday, Second Chance Humane Society, with help from grant money, delivered robotic pets to assisted-living centers around Montrose, connecting elderly and those with serious health issues with cuddly, furry companions, even if they aren’t living, breathing animals.
The beneficiaries included Montage Creek, Valley Manor Care Center, The Homestead and Elk Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.
“We believe pets and people belong together,” said LuAnne Tyrrell, philanthropy director with Second Chance. “But these are situations where you can’t always have a pet.”
Some can’t reasonably own pets because they suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia. Some can’t own pets because it would mean a tripping hazard.
The robotic pets, manufactured by Joy for All, meow, bark, sing and interact with their human companions but don’t require much care like real animals, a situation Tyrrell is familiar with.
Her mother, Lucille, before she passed away, lived at Valley Manor Care Center with her pet Chihuahua Gidget.
“Gidget was just too fidgety, and it was cumbersome and just got to a point where he was too much to take care of,” she said.
Tyrrell had just seen a feature about robotic pets on CNN. She and her brother spoke about it, ordered a robotic cat named Kitty. “Kitty stayed with her through the entirety,” she said.
Come to find out, there were plenty of studies about these robotic companions.
Florida Atlantic University tested the effectiveness of affordable, interactive pets to improve mood, behavior and cognition in older adults with mild to moderate dementia.
Results showed improvements in every category.
Monday, when Tyrrell delivered several robotic pets, residents began filing into a room near the entrance of The Homestead, smiles on their faces as they saw the robotic pets and heard the animal sounds filling the room.
Marie Reed was one of the residents to interact with the pets. She played with a cat and laughed as it rolled over. She was the recipient of a little bird that sang its version of Bobby Day’s 1958 “Rockin’ Robin.”
Karen Haumont was excited to receive her brown and white dog, Misty, whom she named after a dog she had earlier in her life.
“My dad had to put her to sleep. She had arthritis awful, awful bad,” Haumont said, smiling about her new dog.
Penny Paxton had her small, real dog Felix on-hand. And the robotic pet Misty was enough to fool Felix, who barked and growled at the Joy for All robot.
“Pets have been a large part of many of their lives,” said Erin Berge, community relations director for Volunteers of America, which runs The Homestead. “When you move into an assisted living (facility), you can’t always bring them. So I think this will increase their overall happiness and bring back memories of good times they had with their own pets.”