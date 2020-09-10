Asymptomatic probable positive student COVID-19 case located at Olathe Elementary School

Montrose County Public Health informed Montrose County School District of an asymptomatic COVID-19 probable positive student at Olathe Elementary School.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 9, Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) informed Montrose County School District (MCSD) that an asymptomatic COVID-19 probable positive student attended a second grade Olathe Elementary School (OES) classroom on Aug. 28, prior to being notified they must isolate from school. MCPH is recommending that the district provide testing to the students and staff in that classroom, but that a quarantine of the classroom cohort is not presently necessary.

As such, all affected parents have been contacted with relevant information and details on how to get their children tested at no charge to families. No other OES classroom or staff cohorts are affected at this time. For information on the definition of “asymptomatic probable positive” and other important COVID-19 vocabulary, please see the MCSD COVID Communications Packet.

