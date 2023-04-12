When Jake a Legg was younger, he and his dad spent many hours with golf clubs in the back yard of their Montrose home. He had one of those short plastic clubs and the two of them banged around a whiffle ball.
That practice — and years of playing since — has paid off, as Legg has landed a golf scholarship.
“I really liked playing the game," Legg said. “Then when I was about 10, I would come out to the Black Canyon golf course and practice. I ended up having a really nice high school career and now I am going to get the opportunity to play in college at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.”
Legg said he became interested in potentially playing at Northeastern after discussing post-graduation possibilities with his coach at Montrose High School.
“I started talking to the Northeastern people last winter,” he recalled. “It was after the state tournament. I talked with coach Skiff and we discussed potential options for me to go and play. That was when I got in touch with the people at Northeastern Junior College.”
Legg also plays basketball and was starting guard for the Red Hawks. But he’s not looking to be a two-sport athelete in college.
“No, not really," he said. “Golf has always been my number one sport and basketball has been secondary to golf.”
When asked about the academic side of the college experience, Legg outlined the classes he has lined up.
“I think I am going to study Fire Science,” he said. “I also will be taking a biology class and an introduction to wildlife fires and a hazmat class. I assume I will be taking English courses as well.”
Looking ahead to his time in Sterling, the golfer said he was looking forward to this new challenge.
“I am definitely excited to get something new and different,” he said, “to be on my own and figure life out.”
Jake will be graduating from Montrose High School in June and then his new challenge begins.
“I will be heading up to Sterling around the middle of August,” Legg said. “I would love to see how far our new team can take us. I hope to bring my skills to our new team so we call all improve and be the best we all can be.”
