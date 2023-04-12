230413-sports-athlete of the week

Jake Legg, who graduates Montrose High School this year, signed April 11 to play golf at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. (photo by Cliff Dodge, special to the MDP)

When Jake a Legg was younger, he and his dad spent many hours with golf clubs in the back yard of their Montrose home. He had one of those short plastic clubs and the two of them banged around a whiffle ball.  

That practice — and years of playing since — has paid off, as Legg has landed a golf scholarship.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?