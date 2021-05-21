Attorneys: Repetitive Sunset Mesa motions for stay are wasting court resources

Megan Hess and other Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation defendants should not be allowed to “clog” the judicial system by continuing to file for stays of civil actions on bases that have already been rejected, attorneys for those suing the former mortuary operator say.
Hess, who with her mother Shirley Koch, is under indictment for alleged mail fraud and shipping hazardous materials (diseased body parts), filed virtually identical motions to stay actions in three multi-party civil cases, Artrup, et. al; Abachiche, et. al and Espinoza, et. al.
Dozens of people who used Sunset Mesa for loved ones’ funeral arrangements broadly allege in all three cases that Hess harvested and sold bodies and body parts without their permission or knowledge.
The allegations arose after the FBI raided Sunset Mesa Funeral Home and Crematory and the associated business, Donor Services Inc., in 2018. After the raid, Sunset Mesa closed and Hess, in an agreement with the state of Colorado, surrendered her crematory and funeral home registrations. She did not admit to the state’s allegations, which included that she had returned substances other than human cremains to grieving families who had contracted with her for services, or that, in one case, she returned the incorrect cremains.
As the federal investigation continued, people who did business with Sunset Mesa began receiving word from the FBI that their next of kin’s bodies or body parts had been sold. Other people had to submit the purported cremains they had received for forensic testing.
In April, Hess, Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and Hess as the representative of a family trust, filed for a stay in the Artrup matter, even though a multi-million dollar judgment was handed down in the plaintiffs’ favor in February.
Also in April, the Espinoza case, Hess, Shirley Koch and Alan Koch (Hess’ father), filed for a stay in the Espinoza case.
On Monday, Hess, Shirley Koch and Alan Koch filed to stay the Abachiche matter. A response in that case in pending.
The Sunset Mesa defendants’ motions reiterate an argument Hess has made before: that the cases should be stayed until the federal criminal matter is concluded, otherwise, their Fifth Amendment rights “not to release any additional information to protect the integrity of the case” are compromised.
The motions say the issues in the civil and criminal proceedings overlap; that Alan Koch, who has not been indicted, but who is a defendant in the civil litigation, is a potential witness in his wife and daughter’s federal case; that the defendants have a right to silence and they are not proposing an indefinite stay. Rather, they want the civil suits paused until the criminal case is resolved.
The motions also say the cases do not involve a large number of members of the public.
The lawsuits should be stayed until the federal case is over, “when the defendants can defend these allegations in the civil mater in a truthful, informed, complete manner,” the motions conclude.
“ … If the defendants are being accused of such heinous acts, then it is only fair they can defend themselves fully when the time is appropriate.”
The Montrose District Court has previously rejected similar arguments in support of past motions to stay.
Artrup plaintiffs attorney Keith Killian said in a May 14 response that Hess and the Kochs had not filed for a stay prior to hearings on damages. They only did so two weeks after a judge handed down an order for millions in damages, costs and fees. They failed to confer with him as required by court order, or to execute proper service, Killian said.
“Judgment has already entered” for all but one plaintiff, who died during the pendency of the case, he wrote, adding that a stay after the fact does not reopen the issues of liability and damages.
Further, the Fifth Amendment cannot be asserted to protect or to refuse to give testimony against another person, and because Alan Koch has not been indicted, he is in a different position than are Hess and Shirley Koch, Killian said.
The motions smack of an attempt to delay, rather than to protect the defendants, he said.
“The court should reject the requested stay as a maneuver intended to clog efficient judicial machinery,” Killian wrote. “As defendants’ business was shuttered, it appears their net worth will be decreasing and their assets dissipating, making collection of the judgment more difficult.”
The plaintiffs dispute there is sufficient overlap in the case; they are targeting the “dishonesty” directed toward them and not mail fraud or the shipping of hazardous materials, the response says.
Neither the court’s interest, nor the public’s, is served by a stay, Killian argued, pointing out that an element of the claims his clients brought under the law do serve the public’s interest and that the defendants “had many victims and their conduct impacted the community.”
If Hess and her parents are seeking a stay on collection activity related to the judgment, they are required to post a bond, Killian also said, in wrapping up his arguments for dismissing the motions.
The law firm representing the more than 60 plaintiffs in Espinoza filed last week to strike the motions for stay.
These filings, too, say Hess and the others did not confer with opposing counsel as required. The motion to strike Hess’ request for a stay says she should not be allowed to keep filing the same, previously rejected motion over and over, wasting judicial resources.
Hess and Shirley Koch have by now provided information required under the discovery process for evidence in their federal criminal case and because prosecutors therefore already have that material, they cannot further incriminate themselves through providing the same material in the Espinoza case, attorney Jessica Prochaska wrote.
Neither Hess nor her parents met their burden for proving a stay is warranted, but rather, simply asserted they had, the plaintiffs’ motions to strike each stay request say.
Because Alan Koch has not been indicted, the courts have already ruled he has no Fifth Amendment basis for a stay and he was told last November that stay-motions making such arguments would be stricken, per the plaintiffs’ filing.
“Defendant Koch as tried again,” in violation of the court order, Prochaska wrote.
And it’s not the case that only a handful of people are affected, the attorney said.
“ … Plaintiffs have a right to know what happened to their loved ones’ remains,” her motions to strike Hess and Shirley Koch’s push for a stay read.
“It is also in the public’s interest to know what happened to these deceased remains. Continuing to unnecessarily delay the discovery will cause ongoing emotional harm and trauma to the plaintiffs who have unanswered questions.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.