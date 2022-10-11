A local jury should have been instructed about presumption of negligence in a 2018 car versus tractor crash on Colorado 92, appellate attorney Frank Patterson told the Colorado Court of Appeals during proceedings held in Montrose Tuesday morning.

The local District Court also erred in allowing a state trooper to testify as to the law itself and to tie that together with an opinion about who was at fault, Patterson said, arguing on behalf of Adam Carpenter. His client had been ordered to pay a civil judgment of $546,000 to Cecil Norrid, who rear-ended Carpenter’s tractor — which did not have operating taillights or the proper reflective placard on the back — and was badly injured as a result.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

