A local jury should have been instructed about presumption of negligence in a 2018 car versus tractor crash on Colorado 92, appellate attorney Frank Patterson told the Colorado Court of Appeals during proceedings held in Montrose Tuesday morning.
The local District Court also erred in allowing a state trooper to testify as to the law itself and to tie that together with an opinion about who was at fault, Patterson said, arguing on behalf of Adam Carpenter. His client had been ordered to pay a civil judgment of $546,000 to Cecil Norrid, who rear-ended Carpenter’s tractor — which did not have operating taillights or the proper reflective placard on the back — and was badly injured as a result.
“The plaintiff slammed into the defendant,” Patterson said, yet the jury wasn’t allowed to hear case law holding that a driver who rear-ends another vehicle is presumed negligent. (In the original suit, Norrid was the plaintiff; on appeal, Carpenter is asking for review.)
Norrid’s appellate attorney said Carpenter had admitted to carelessness by not having functioning taillights. Nelson Waneka also asked the Court of Appeals to reject arguments that Norrid was negligent for not using his high-beam headlights. Norrid’s lower-beam headlights illuminated approximately 100 feet ahead of him and it was estimated he would have needed 198 feet to stop in time to avoid hitting Carpenter.
But there is no law requiring high beams, Waneka said, and accepting Carpenter’s contention to the contrary would potentially make everyone on the road at night negligent if they were driving faster than their low beams could illuminate a safe stopping distance for any possible obstruction — a speed of not much more than 30 mph.
The case was one of comparative negligence, fairly decided by the jury at trial, he said.
Patterson and Waneka each made his case before Appeals Court Judges Judges Jerry Jones, Jaclyn Brown and Eric Kuhn — and also before an audience of about 200 Montrose High, Olathe High, Peak Academy and Ridgway High school students. They later fielded questions from the students and other spectators.
The appeals court came to town to hear the Carpenter v. Norrid appeal, plus an appeal out of La Plata County, as part of the state judicial department’s Courts in the Community. This program allows high school students and other community members to hear real cases that are argued before the Colorado Court of Appeals. (See related story.)
Who is liable?
It was clear evening Dec. 18, 2018, when Carpenter left his field after tending to his bulls and drove his tractor down Colorado 92. Patterson said his client’s taillights had been working when he was in the field and he did not know they had failed. Two or three other vehicles passed Carpenter as he traveled at about 15 mph; none of them had trouble avoiding him.
“The plaintiff (Norrid) also was on Highway 92 that night. He did not pass the tractor. He rammed into the rear of the tractor at a substantial speed, without any appearance of braking,” Patterson said.
Norrid was driving between 53 to 60 mph; the speed limit on the section of road where the crash occurred wasn’t specified on Tuesday.
“The real primary fight in the trial court was responsibility for the accident, or the division of responsibility for the accident,” Patterson said. “It was hotly contested throughout the duration of the trial.”
Had the jury deemed Norrid more than 50% responsible for the crash, Carpenter would not have been responsible for a monetary judgment.
That all made liability — and jury instructions concerning liability — critical, Patterson said.
“The trial judge flatly stated her opinion that the defendant was negligent, even though she had not heard all the evidence,” he contended.
As presented in the Tuesday arguments, District Judge Mary Deganhart had ruled after a pretrial conference that the standard instruction as to the presumption of negligence — that the person who rear-ends another vehicle is responsible — did not apply. She found there had to be a specific statute to support that jury instruction.
“That was wrong,” Patterson said. “That was an error of the law. It’s been 75 years that that jury instruction has been in place, and they’ve never required an actual statute that says it is a presumption of negligence.”
Patterson also asked the Court of Appeals to find Deganhart had erred in her last-minute reversal of a pretrial order.
About a year before the civil case went to trial, she granted a motion to allow testimony from the Colorado State Patrol trooper who responded to the crash, but said he couldn’t express an opinion about fault or cause, because that was the jury’s duty.
However, she reversed course on the day of trial, allowing the trooper to testify as an expert concerning what the law was, whether there was a violation of the law and whose fault the accident was.
In response to the appellate panel’s question, Patterson said it was an error to allow a witness to tell the jury what the law was, yet the trooper was allowed to testify that he knew the law and then referred to careless driving.
Jones noted it is not uncommon for a witness to opine that a driver is being careless. Patterson replied that it is uncommon to allow the witness to “tie” together statute and liability. He said Norrid’s counsel at trial admitted that was the plan and it included asking the trooper about the burden of proof, as well as asking if Carpenter had been driving carelessly.
“That’s for the judge to instruct the jury,” Patterson said.
Although the trial court had not given the jury an instruction as to careless driving, the jury may have given the witness’ testimony more weight because of his position, Patterson also indicated.
Jones said Carpenter himself had seemingly testified that if his taillights weren’t on, that would be careless, and that it therefore seemed as though the trooper was testifying to something Carpenter had admitted.
Patterson said the issue was the “intentional parsing” and putting together questions to assign fault through an expert witness who had also testified as to what the law is.
The fact is, Norrid struck Carpenter’s tractor from behind and 75 years of caselaw holds that a driver in Norrid’s position is presumed negligent, so Carpenter was entitled to have a jury instruction reflecting that, Patterson said.
He also disputed Norrid’s contention that there isn’t law regarding headlight use. “There were such laws. Those were in the instructions we provided, but the court refused to tell the jury that,” Patterson said.
But the presumption of negligence only applies when one vehicle is following another too closely, Waneka countered. Norrid was not.
Jones almost immediately stopped Waneka with a scenario: supposing a vehicle is traveling at a speed (100 mph) that takes it very quickly into close proximity to the one ahead of it, leaving no time to avoid a collision.
“I don’t know that I have the answer to that question. It’s sort of a sticky situation. We don’t have those circumstances here,” Waneka said.
Jones asked why the above scenario wouldn’t be a question the jury should be allowed to decide, such as whether the person was driving too fast for conditions, or, indeed, traveling without high-beam headlights on.
Waneka said there is no duty to drive with high beams on, yet there is no other allegation as to negligence against Norrid, other than driving below speed limit.
If there were such a duty, nearly everyone driving much above 30 mph at night would be transformed into a “negligent actor,” he said — and the actual regulations for headlight use would put most people in a bind. It’s illegal to have high beams on within 200 feet of the rear of another vehicle, or within 500 feet of an approaching vehicle, Waneka said.
“The driver is caught in this negligence per-se trap, like the Goldlilocks zone, where you have to have your high-beams on in order to avoid being negligent per-se, but you’re also negligent per-se if you don’t turn them off within 200 feet of the rear,” he said.
“ … I would ask the court to consider the implications. It swallows up everyone’s conduct.”
The true issue is whether the trial court abused its discretion in allowing a reference to careless driving, Waneka said. Carpenter admitted his conduct was careless, even though he used the word “if,” Waneka said. It isn’t disputed that the taillights weren’t working, he added.
When asked whether allowing a state trooper to tie together the law and his opinion was a reversible error, Waneka said that’s not what happened. Any error in allowing the testimony would have been a harmless one, he said, reiterating Carpenter’s reported admission about the taillights.
Jones pointed to the argument that a jury might have given special weight to a trooper’s testimony. “It kind of puts an extra stamp there,” he said.
Waneka disagreed, saying it’s appropriate for expert witnesses to offer an opinion and that the trooper’s reference to careless driving had not been accusatory.
He then asked the court to “consider the implications” for finding that it’s negligent to drive with low-beam headlights on.
Patterson used the few seconds remaining of his 15-minute slot for a quick rebut.
“If it had been, instead of a tractor, a cow, a horse or a rancher crossing the road on an unlighted roadway, at night, and the plaintiff plowed into him because he didn’t have enough time to react and stop, because he was driving faster than he could see with his headlights … that’s why the instruction (is sought).”
Jones, Brown and Kuhn are now reviewing the arguments heard Tuesday morning and render written decisions at a later time.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.