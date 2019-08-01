Art by Joe Milich

Art by Joe Milich. 

 (Submitted photo)

Art and aviation enthusiasts will be coming together for Joe Milich’s prolific art this month.

A reception for Milich’s work during the Montrose Center for the Arts First Friday Reception held 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the center, 11 S. Park Ave. His work will be on display through August.

Milich is a renowned Colorado artist and aviation illustrator. An award winning artist, Milich has experience painting outdoors on location. He prefers impressionistic style — direct observation of the subject directly on canvas.

On Aug. 7, Milich will be speaking about his 50*year career. He will cover how he began his career as well as how his art has evolved over the years.

Following the presentation there will be a live auction of selected works. His inventory includes prints of commissioned pieces that have been autographed by a variety of artists.

These events are fun, but a $10 donation to MCA is suggested. For more information, call 970-787-9428.

