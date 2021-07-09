Autopsy report from April deputy-involved shooting released: Three bullet wounds caused death; multiple drugs found in deceased’s system

An autopsy report obtained by the Delta County Independent and the Montrose Daily Press sheds more light on the fatal encounter between Paige Schmidt Pierce and a deputy in April.
Pierce, 26, sustained three gunshots, two of which struck her in the head and neck. The other shot hit her neck and chest, the bullet taking a “sharply downward” trajectory and perforating her left lung, the report by Dr. Dean Havlik, forensic pathologist, says.
All three shots were “consistent with distant range of fire” and no other injuries contributing to her death were found.
The manner of death is listed as homicide — in this context, a medical finding meaning “death caused by another” that neither precludes nor imparts legal liability.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot Pierce during a traffic pursuit — during which she reportedly drove her car toward him at a high rate of speed — was not charged. The district attorney instead found the available evidence could not overcome Deputy Nolan Davis’ assertion of self-defense, a decision that angered Pierce’s family and sparked protest when it was announced last month.
Pierce’s family strongly disputes the findings turned over to the DA by the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.
They have said the shooting was not justified and the chase that preceded it was not necessary. The family has since retained an attorney, who said they intend to sue the DCSO. Their attorney could not be immediately reached after-hours on Friday.
“Any death at the hands of another person would be considered a homicide,” Havlik, who is also a former Mesa County coroner, said Friday. “Because another person was involved in her death, it would be a homicide, but there’s nothing implied with intent. It’s up to other people like attorneys to see if there is any intent involved. It’s more of a medical term.”
Havlik also explained the toxicology report, which found methamphetamine, fentanyl and three chemicals that are components of heroin.
Blood testing found 820 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine and 267 nanograms per ml of amphetamine, a byproduct of the body breaking down methamphetamine, but also from other drugs, including prescription drugs.
Havlik said in this case, the amphetamines were from the methamphetamine found in Pierce’s system.
“It’s really challenging to make anything out of methamphetamine levels in people, but that is a high level,” Havlik said.
“It is difficult to make anything of it. Any methamphetamine is usually bad, but in forensic pathology, we don’t make too much of the levels of methamphetamine, but that would be considered in the high range.”
Havlik found a high amount of fentanyl, 2.8 nanograms/ml, as well as 95.5 nanograms/ml of morphine; 7.4 nanograms/ml of codeine and other substances, including 6-monoacetylomorphine. This substance, with morphine and codeine are “the common ingredients in heroin,” Havlik’s report states.
“Fentanyl is a dangerous drug if you’re not being followed by a doctor,” Havlik said Friday. “Methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl that are not prescribed are illicit and abused drugs.”
Pierce also had marijuana, a legal drug for adults in Colorado, in her system, per the autopsy report.
Autopsy reports are generally public records in Colorado and this report was obtained through a public records request. The Montrose Daily Press made the decision to publish information about substances found in Pierce’s blood because it is of public interest as civil litigation is pending. An attorney for Pierce’s family has made known to press the family’s intent to sue the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
