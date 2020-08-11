Autopsy report: Man found dead in Sara E. Lane home shot himself; father’s body was found in a barrel

Officers responding to a 911 call on Sara E. Lane in July found a grim scene: The home’s younger resident was dead of a shotgun blast and another body was found in a barrel.
The Montrose Daily Press obtained the autopsy report for Andrew T. Courser, 34, which lists his manner of death as suicide. According to toxicology reports, Courser was acutely intoxicated at the time of his death. Forensic examination also found cirrhosis of the liver, indicating alcohol abuse disorder.
His father, Thomas M. Courser, 73, was also found deceased in the home. The elder Courser’s autopsy report is pending toxicology results; toxicological testing is being conducted on tissue samples, which takes longer than testing blood samples.
Thomas Courser’s cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
The Montrose Police Department and multiple other agencies responded to 2112 Sara E. Lane the morning of July 1, in response to Andrew Courser’s call to dispatch. According to the clinical history section of his autopsy report, Courser said he had killed his father and was going to kill himself.
Police responded with Special Weapons and Tactics teams, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Fire Protection District, and other agencies. This response was based on the nature of Courser’s call and the imminent risk to human lives.
Once able to enter the home, officers discovered Andrew Courser’s body. He had sustained a self-inflicted shotgun blast beneath his chin, which caused massive trauma, according to the autopsy report.
Authorities also discovered a second body.
“Review of the scene found a barrel, which contained a body with abundant fluid, felt possibly to be acid,” Andrew Courser’s autopsy report states. It does not state what the fluid actually was determined to be.
The police contacted a hazmat team to decontaminate the remains and take them to the Montrose Memorial Hospital Forensic Laboratory.
The police continue to examine evidence from the “disturbing” scene, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
“We are looking for, and waiting for answers from our second autopsy (Thomas Courser’s), if there is a cause and manner of death determined,” Smith said Monday.
“But at this point, we don’t know. There is a good possibility we may never know. That is something we may have to reconcile, but that is not our hope. Our hope is we have answers once better information is available.”
The case was challenging for all involved agencies, as well as the public and other residents on Sara E. Lane, Smith also said.
“They showed us an awful lot of patience as we were investigating a scene that was very challenging for us. It was challenging for them as well,” he said.
Neighbors provided what information they could, which will help police more fully determine what happened.
“We understand cases like this affect us all,” Smith said.
“Cases like this do remind us that communities do work together. We do band together. We do everything we can to support each other when law enforcement has a case of this sort.”
