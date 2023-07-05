On July 10, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin the installation of new avalanche control equipment above US Highway 550 over Red Mountain Pass, between Silverton and Ouray. The project will consist of installing remote avalanche control systems at three known snow slide path locations. Work will take place near the pass summit above the highway, at the Blue Point and Blue Willow slide paths (Mile Point 81), and near the Alpine Loop start at the Mother Cline slide path (MP 89). Geovert of Broomfield, CO, is the prime contractor on this project. 

The project involves the installation of Gazex and O’bellx fixed avalanche control systems and construction of their concrete bases and control shelters. The systems operate by mixing oxygen and propane, or hydrogen gas, in exploder nozzles at the top of high-risk zones. When the gas mixture explodes, the force of the explosion is directed down toward the snow, producing a controlled avalanche.  



