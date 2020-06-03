Finding out and being aware of what we are comfortable with is important when it comes to sexual health, said Dr. Laura Bielak, clinical supervisor of pelvic health and physical therapist in Montrose. It’s a part of who we are, and how we connect with others, she said.
Bielak specializes in pelvic health, and treats men and women who experience dysfunction with their pelvic muscles.
When there is dysfunction with pelvic muscles, it causes sexual pain, Bielak said. This can cause long-term discomfort, and eventually lead to fear and frustration with sexual health.
There’s a number of ways that cause the dysfunction — bowel dysfunction, sexual abuse, accidents where the pelvic region is affected, years of chronic pain.
That’s why it’s important, Bielak said, to seek out a doctor, nurse to help improve the situation so those experiences can be positive rather than painful. Once the pain is prominent, and remains during sexual intercourse, it can set up a psychological pain fear feedback loop, which in turn, trains the body to believe sexual activity won’t be a positive experience, and that is translated to the muscles of the pelvic floor, which can make the pain worse.
To remedy this, backing off from activities that are painful, seeking a doctor, or psychologist, can help improve one’s overall sexual health, Bielak said.
At Mountain View Therapy, Bielak provides a number of resources to patients experiencing pelvic discomfort.
For instance, taking a look at muscle structure could reveal pain in certain areas that don’t let the muscle function properly, Bielak said.
If a patient is weak in a certain region(s), finding out why they are weak is one of the first steps. Bielak can then help a patient find ways to make the muscles function better.
An ultrasound can reveal the bowel-pelvic function in real time imagery, while specific exercises/massage can also be of benefit.
It’s possible a patient isn’t sure how to use the pelvic floor properly, causing more dysfunction. This also can be remedied through physical therapy, Bielak said.
Bielak said many people have misconceptions about what sex should be. There’s the belief and fear that it will always be painful, but finding the right person to help can improve the experience.
“One of the biggest things that we need to do to help people improve their sexual health is create sexual health awareness,” Bielak said.
“It shouldn’t be painful, for anybody, and if it is, it’s because something is not right,” Bielak added. “Seeking out your doctor, or your nurse, or somebody you feel comfortable telling that to, can help you get to the right person to help you not have a bad experience with intercourse.”
Those misconceptions play a part in the education of sexual health. Misconceptions can lead people to live with ideas that aren’t necessarily true, Bielak said.
“Throughout the years, coming from our grandparents and their parents, we don’t talk about and don’t know enough about that pelvic area and how it functions,” Bielak said, “so a lot of misconceptions have been passed down and one of those is that sex is uncomfortable.
“So a lot of women just live with this idea of that’s just how it’s going to be, and it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Increased communication is essential to improving sexual health, Bielak said. Even though physical effects are present, psychological factors are just as prevalent. Healthy discussion plays an integral role in the process of achieving well-being. Communication with partners can provide understanding, and allows for immediate support.
“A lot of people, their partners don’t know that they’re having pain with intercourse, and we want to please our partners,” Bielak said. “So we go through with some of those things that are causing this pain, when really our partner may not know or may not want to cause us pain with that. So if we tell them we’re having that pain, they can help us make things more comfortable.”
It’s a process, but improving those muscles in the body and achieving positive sexual health can be done on the road to achieving a strong well-being.
“There’s a lot we can do to strengthen those muscles and make that better, and it’s not something that you have to live with,” Bielak said.
Read more on Sexual Health in this Friday’s Valley Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.