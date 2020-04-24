Babies found at Hotchkiss death scene (UPDATE)

A “horrific scene” greeted Delta County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night, when they found a Hotchkiss-area couple dead in their home, as their baby twins — one covered with blood — crawled nearby.
Brandon Sullivan and Amanda Sullivan, both 33, had sustained some kind of head trauma and a firearm was found close to their bodies, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said. The babies were unharmed.
Deputies came to the home on Garber Road after a good Samaritan found the Sullivan’s toddler daughter wandering near Crawford Road and Little Road.
Taylor said because Hotchkiss is a small community, the woman who found the little girl was able to contact a relative, who in turn confirmed whose child the girl was. At about the same time as deputies arrived at that location, Brandon Sullivan’s parents arrived and were able to take charge of the child.
Deputies then went to the home on Garber Road to try to locate the Sullivans. That’s when they saw one of the couple’s twins crawling on the floor; the child appeared to be covered in blood.
The deputies forced their way inside, where they discovered the Sullivans dead, with their other twin close to their bodies. Hospital birth records published last year show the twins are not yet a year old. They also were handed over to family members.
“It was a horrific scene,” Taylor said Thursday. “It’s one of those difficult calls that our deputies respond to way too often. We hope to know more soon.”
He said the last known contact either Sullivan had with others appeared to have been about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Just about two hours later, their elder daughter was found walking along the road.
Amanda Sullivan worked as a tax preparer and was a Montrose High School graduate, according to her social media page. Taylor said he did not know whether the Sullivans were having financial or personal difficulties.
Autopsies were scheduled to have taken place Thursday afternoon; the causes and manners of death were pending those results.
