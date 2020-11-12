Baby, it’s cold outside: The Do’s and Don’ts helping livestock in winter

If you are new to farm and ranch country, make note that stock animals live outdoors, and they are okay with that. That does not mean that when we get a front coming through like the two that came through in the past two weeks, our critters do not deserve a little extra consideration.
Usually, this time of year we hear about an uptick in calls to animal control offices about animals being left out in the snow and wind. Before you add your name to the list of caring animal lovers who calls to complain about abused animals, let us talk.
Equine and bovine animals live outdoors. It is what they do. Now, in some cases, horse owners will stable their animals during cold spells, although temperatures inside some barns are not much higher than those outside the enclosure.
Sheep are especially suited for the colder weather. Even a thin coat of wool protects the sheep to even lower temperatures than cattle. Swine are more vulnerable to sub-freezing temps. One hog producer told us last year that swine tend to be okay down to about 11 degrees. Most swine producers have enclosures for both adult and juvenile stock. Younger pigs are provided with heat sources such as large incandescent bulbs. One swine man in the local area related an incident where he actually got into the enclosure and slept with some piglets to keep them warm during an especially cold night.
Wild animals like elk, deer, and moose tend to live in the higher elevations, but they winter in lower altitudes, like say the Uncompahgre Valley at 5,000 to 6,000 feet. Cattle belonging to the dozens of ranches here abouts do the same thing. Cows love it here in the winter. When the temps get to between 20-25 degrees, it is like room temperature to you or me.
How do they do it? First, the cow’s and horse’s bodies sense the colder conditions, and their hair or fur (basically the same thing) gets longer, downright shaggy in some cases. And like a pre-hibernation bear, they pack on the pounds. Cows and horses eat to stay warm. Plenty of food is the one critical factor for cattle and horses when temperatures fall below freezing.
A typical cow in our region will increase its caloric intake by 20 to 30% to feed its body furnace. Having plenty to eat during the cold time of the year is the one critical factor over which ranchers have some control. Many feed their stock the normal hay mixed with some supplements to enrich the food and help the animals stay warm.
Cattle and horses also will make use of their habitat when the weather turns. We have a half dozen horses who winter in a 10-acre paddock near our home. They have plenty to eat (grass in the field and dry hay) and their coats are growing. But when that windy front moved in Monday morning, they took refuge in a grove of trees and behind the overgrown fence rows. Range cattle are especially good at using the terrain and flora to make themselves more comfortable. Both also use each other’s body heat during the colder times.
The biggest danger to the stock is getting wet and then cold. Freezing rain can be particularly difficult for cattle. Once the animal’s coat is wet two things happen. One, the evaporative cooling drives their temperature down. Secondly, their coat mats, reducing its insulative factor.
The matted coat is especially critical for horses if they are blanketed while wet. The blanket absolutely flattens the wet coat. The blanket gets wet. And they have virtually no insulation at all.
One thing that does happen in winter is water troughs freeze over. When ice gets extra thick, the animals cannot drink. Some farms and ranches have heaters on their troughs. But sometimes the heaters don’t work or there are none. If you see animals queuing up at a frozen water source don’t jump the fence and try to break the ice. You could get hurt or cause injury to an animal. The best course, if you are concerned, is to look for a nearby home or ranch headquarters. The livestock owner will appreciate the heads up. If you can’t find anyone to talk to call animal control.
