Back in giving mode: Montrose Woman’s Club raises money for several local organizations

One thing the Montrose Woman’s Club was eager for this year is the return of a certain springtime tradition that allows members to give back to a variety of organizations. After a few years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has been able to host annual fundraisers that allow it to give back in this special way.
On May 15 the club awarded nine local nonprofits awards of $250 or $500, at the Lions Clubhouse where it regularly meets.
The Montrose Woman’s Club hosts two flea markets a year: the Spring Fling Craft Show and the Harvest and Holiday Bazaar. The proceeds of which are then awarded out to local nonprofits of the club’s choice.
The Harvest and Holiday Bazaar last October was the first fundraiser since the pandemic, and this event raised the $4,000 that the club donated Monday. Two weeks ago, the Montrose Woman’s Club brought back the Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, and those proceeds will go towards next year’s donations.
“So hopefully we’ll have more funds to give out, but it was important to us to get back in with the giving mode cause that’s the whole function of our organization is to give to small local nonprofits,” said Lorraine Shide before the awards were announced. Shide has been president of the Montrose Woman’s Club for three years.
One of this year’s recipients is the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, which serves child victims of abuse, along with their non-offending family members, in Montrose and nearby counties.
Dream Catcher Therapy Center — which rescues and rehabilitates horses — along with The Shepherd’s Hand and Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans were also recognized with donations.
The Magic Circle Players were chosen as a recipient while they work on renovating the interior and exterior of their theater.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse accepted a check for its hard work as well.
“The sheriff’s posse is something we could all hardly live without,” said club member and chairman of the awards committee Judy Bushmiaer about the search and rescue and mutual aid that the posse provides for its community.
While Montrose Woman’s Club has donated to the Montrose Botanical Society before, this year’s check goes specifically to the society’s children's garden. “We’re happy to do that this year,” remarked Bushmiaer.
Golden Circle Senior Center and 180 Ministries, formerly known as House of Promise, round out the group of nonprofits that the Montrose Woman’s Club chose to support this year.
“We always try to diversify,” explained Bushmiaer. The club tries to spread its support across organizations that support the local arts scene as well as the homeless, seniors, and other demographics.
Club members suggest local nonprofits to the four-person awards committee, who will review and research the candidates before narrowing down their recipients.
The Montrose Woman’s Club was established in 1949. Those interested in joining may email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com. The club meets monthly from September through May, but before they finish up this summer they are hosting a picnic at Rotary Park on June 10 at noon. New members are invited to come and mingle before the club returns in September.
The nonprofits mentioned above can all be found online through their respective websites or Facebook pages.
