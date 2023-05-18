Back in giving mode: Montrose Woman’s Club raises money for several local organizations

Members of nine local nonprofits received cash awards from the Montrose Woman's Club on behalf of their respective organizations on May 15. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

One thing the Montrose Woman’s Club was eager for this year is the return of a certain springtime tradition that allows members to give back to a variety of organizations. After a few years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has been able to host annual fundraisers that allow it to give back in this special way.

On May 15 the club awarded nine local nonprofits awards of $250 or $500, at the Lions Clubhouse where it regularly meets.



