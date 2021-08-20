Many Montrose students returned to full-time, in-person instruction on Thursday, August 19, much to the delight of students, parents and district staff.
“I’m so excited to be back,” said Bridgette Archuleta, a school counselor at Pomona Elementary School. “I’m glad to be with the kids again and glad for some normalcy.”
Gary Hokit has been teaching in the district for the past 25 years and teaches multiple English classes at Montrose High School. Hokit is overjoyed to be back in his classroom, which he has extensively decorated with posters, tapestries and bookshelves, and hear students crowd the hallways.
“There's so much life and activity,” Hokit said. “It was really weird last year because you didn't get that feeling.”
Not all students started on Thursday. Most seventh and eighth graders at Columbine Middle School will start on Friday, as well as returning 10th–12th students at Montrose High School. Olathe Middle-High School students will also first return to the classroom on Friday.
Students at Centennial Middle School will not return until next week because of Centennial’s school of distinction status. Last spring, seventh and eighth grade students attended school at the Pavilion Event Center because of asbestos abatement. Education at Olathe Middle/High School was also disrupted because of asbestos, but both buildings are now safe again for regular instruction.
MHS Assistant Principal Oscar Cervantes said that starting school this year was “no comparison” to last year, when students only returned to school in shifts.
“Last year was just unlike anything we've ever had,” Cervantes said. Freshman orientation was cancelled and when students were back in the building, they wore masks and adhered to social distancing rules.
Enrollment numbers are up, too. As the Daily Press reported last week, preliminary numbers indicate that over 6,000 students are enrolled. In last October’s official count, only 5,587 full-time students were in the district.
“It's wonderful because a lot of kids have come out of the woodwork and have come back to school,” Lori Roberts, the library media specialist at Montrose High School, said. “We have a ton of new students starting.”
Cervantes said that approximately 370 freshmen and 47 new students in other grades are starting at MHS this fall.
The pandemic is still in the back of the mind for some school leaders and students, but they remain optimistic.
“We're just so lucky right now that we get to start: everything's great, and it will stay that way till it's not,” Cervantes said.
Chris Lehman is the principal of Pomona Elementary School. He said that the school is starting from a very different vantage point than last fall, when they were scrambling to figure out planning for online learning, how to cohort classrooms.
“We kind of have that in our back pocket so we can shift to that if we need it, but that wasn't the focus of getting set up [this year],” Lehman said.
The prevalence of inoculations has also eased concerns. The vaccination rate in Montrose County continues to trail behind the statewide average, with just over 50% of eligible residents having received at least one immunization. (In Colorado, nearly three-quarters of residents age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose.)
The vaccination rate among all district employees is approximately 70%. MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said that staff are not required to submit documentation of vaccination, but they are encouraged to be proactive and submit their records to avoid potential quarantines.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released operational guidelines for schools in July, which includes guidelines for quarantining that are more relaxed than in 2020.
However, the state guidance notes that school districts should collaborate with county authorities if the pandemic situation worsens.
The school district’s policy of recommending — not requiring — masks align with the CDPHE guidelines. At many Montrose-area schools on Thursday, few students and teachers wore face coverings.
Some of Colorado’s largest school districts in the metropolitan area have moved to require masks for all students and staff, as well as mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees.
A federally-funded weekly testing program for all students and staff is in the works, pending confirmation from the state. Participation will be opt-in.
Lehman said that the responsibility on the school has shifted away from ensuring students protect family members at home.
“We were protecting not only our students and staff, but also people at home,” Lehman said. “If they choose not to get the vaccine, that's on them now. I think that's their choice, but we've done our part.”
While most students are coming back to school in-person, dozens have opted for the fully-remote education offered through Peak Virtual Academy.
As of August 18, a total of 77 students were enrolled in the virtual-only program. Peak’s principal, Sherrie Drost-Chacon, said that some families have opted for online-only school out of health concerns, but others prefer the flexibility.
Although the majority of instruction is asynchronous, families benefit when the program is locally based. Children can work on their lessons remotely from designated spots in the district and families can easily access their instructors.
“[Families] can pick up the phone and they're not competing with hundreds or thousands of other kids trying to reach an instructor. They're really localized,” Drost-Chacon said.
But after over one year of partially remote instruction, some students are excited to get back to in-person instruction.
“Last year was very weird: it was all over the place and I'm ready to get back to a normal school year, and also end on a normal school year,” said Adam Barrett, who is starting his senior year at MHS.
Barrett said that his grades dropped during remote instruction because he had a difficult time staying focused while learning from home.
David White, the band director at Columbine Middle School, has been teaching for over 25 years. He said that the pandemic prompted him to appreciate his job more than before.
“I'm not going to take for granted the things I used to take for granted in the past because it's such a privilege now to be able to do what we've always done,” White said.
