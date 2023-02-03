PEA GREEN — It is frigid under the glow of dusk on Jan. 8, when a pair of country gentlemen decked in fresh thrift store threads unpack their instruments in the stillness of a dark, empty grange hall.

Dean Rickman and Len Willey, musicians and sophisticated hillbillies, have returned — for just one rehearsal — to one of the most remote venues on Colorado's Western Slope: Pea Green. If you don't know Pea Green you've probably tasted it, as each July the world famous Olathe brands of sweet corn are harvested here.



Tags

