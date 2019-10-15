Forget about traditional fall colors: Montrose turned pink Saturday, when more than 400 walkers and runners — dressed in tutus, decked out in costumes, or leading dogs — came out in support of Bosom Buddies’ 27th annual walk/run fundraiser for breast cancer assistance.
Bosom Buddies helps people diagnosed with breast cancer and also provides help with certain screenings. This year’s walk/run was dedicated to the “heart of Bosom Buddies,” Francie Smiles, who for 23 years was the face of the organization, but who recently moved away to be with family.
“It’s an annual thing and people look forward to it. I believe it does raise awareness and it also raises money for our local communities that we help,” Bosom Buddies’ president, Phyllis Wiesner, said Monday.
About 423 people came to walk in support of breast cancer patients and survivors, or to remember those claimed by the disease.
“All in all, it was a huge success. It ended up to be a perfectly beautiful day. We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout or more enthusiasm,” said Wiesner.
The money raised Saturday was still be tallied Monday. Bosom Buddies is also auctioning a “hot pink hot tub,” courtesy Hot Water Productions. Bids are being accepted until Oct. 27 at bosombuddiesswc.org. More information about the organization, its services and other ways to help can also be found there.
