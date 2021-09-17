Backlash and optimism greet announcement that Bureau of Land Management's national HQ is reverting to Washington

News that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland intends to move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters back to Washington, D.C. — and maintain the current headquarters in Grand Junction as a regional one — roiled the Western Slope Friday.
Haaland wants the national headquarters back in D.C., but said in her announcement that the current presence in Grand Junction will grow and expand as the BLM’s official Western HQ.
This office will reinforce Western perspectives and play a role in the BLM’s clean energy, outdoor recreation, conservation and other work in the West, per the announcement.
“The Bureau of Land Management is critical to the nation’s efforts to address the climate crisis, expand public access to our public lands and preserve our nation’s shared outdoor heritage,” Haaland said in provided remarks.
“It is imperative that the bureau have the appropriate structure and resources to serve the American public.”
The DOI plans to locate the bureau director and other key leadership in the national HQ to where they can better coordinate with Congress, other federal agencies and stakeholders.
Other senior personnel will operate from the Grand Junction Western headquarters. Ninety-five percent of BLM’s employees are already living outside of D.C.
United States Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, who represents Montrose and the rest of the 3rd Congressional District blasted returning the national headquarters to D.C. as a partisan decision that flew in the face of previous bipartisan backing for having the headquarters in Grand Junction.
“Today’s rushed decision isn’t about helping Western communities. It is clearly a partisan attack on rural communities,” Boebert said in a press release.
“It hasn’t been thought out and important questions have yet to be answered, including where will employees that move back to D.C. work? As the Department of the Interior is essentially empty currently, when will these employees go back to in-person work?”
Boebert also asked how many BLM employees would move and called for more detail. The decision, she said, “isn’t in the best interest of taxpayers, the agency, or its employees.”
About one week ago, Boebert saw the House Committee on Natural Resources unanimously vote for her amendment to the 2022 Budget Resolution. The amendment would bar money from the Fiscal Year 2022 budget from being used to close the Grand Junction headquarters.
The BLM headquarters moved to Grand Junction after a 2019 Trump Administration decision, with heavy local support as officials eyed job prospects.
But those jobs weren’t realized, Haaland said: Of the 328 positions that were moved from D.C., only 41 employees relocated and of those, only three came to Grand Junction.
“This led to a significant loss of institutional memory and talent. The headquarters transition will be conducted with a goal of minimizing further disruption to employees and their families,” Haaland’s announcement said. “Outside of the aforementioned core leadership positions, the BLM does not plan to require employees to relocate.”
Montrose outdoors-based businesses and City Councilor Barbara Bynum got word of Haaland’s announcement Friday afternoon, when they met at Mayfly for a sit-down with U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colorado.
Bynum said the announcement didn’t exactly take her by surprise.
“Given that it didn’t turn out to be the hundreds of jobs that were first announced, I’m not surprised it is moving back to D.C.,” she said, not speaking for the whole of council.
“It won’t really have an impact, because it didn’t bring hundreds of jobs and three flights a day directly to the Western Slope. Given that, I don’t think that it will impact our local economy at all.”
DeGette, in Montrose seeking support for her Colorado Wilderness Act (see story in upcoming edition), said she had spoken with Haaland just a few hours earlier.
“She feels really strongly that we need to have a strong Western presence. I actually think this makes a lot of sense, because the BLM needs to have a strong presence in the West, but it was the only federal lands agency that didn’t have a presence in D.C.,” DeGette said.
Despite plans to move all BLM employees to Grand Junction, only a handful actually relocated, DeGette also said. The agency was decimated and “gutted” during the Trump Administration, she said.
“What the secretary says is she’s really committed to rebuilding the agency and having a strong presence in Grand Junction. I really support that. You need to have that strong Western presence, but you also need to have people who can advocate in Washington.”
There is a strong perception that public lands management agencies need to be out of Washington, DeGette also said.
“There’s a kernel of truth to that. And the kernel of truth is you have to have the federal land agency that’s responsible to the needs of that region, but make sure you have a really robust regional office.”
Other Colorado politicians offered mixed support for the decision.
“While I am disappointed that the national headquarters will be in Washington, I believe establishing and growing a permanent BLM Western headquarters in Grand Junction should be a very positive development,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet-D, said, in a provided statement pledging to ensure the Western HQ is permanent and fully staffed.
“A Western BLM headquarters in Colorado will help ensure we have a fully functioning agency that understands the West,” said U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, also a Democrat, in his statement.
“… To succeed, the Western HQ must be a strong, permanent presence that engages the community and adds a Western perspective and value to the BLM’s mission.”
Boebert in her statement said she’d fought to keep the main HQ in Grand Junction, but that there was a bit of a silver lining.
“While I’m disappointed with today’s decision and the details are light, this could ultimately be a win for Grand Junction and the West as a Western headquarters will remain in Grand Junction, more jobs will move to Grand Junction and all the jobs that moved out West won’t be moved back to D.C.,” she said.
