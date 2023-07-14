Although a recent state supreme court ruling meant murder suspect Mark Burns could no longer be detained without having bond set, Delta District Judge Steven Schultz on Friday declined to grant him personal recognizance release, with management conditions such as GPS monitoring and home detention.
Instead, Schultz set bail at $2 million, cash-only, as prosecutors requested.
Burns has been in jail since February 2022, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Michael Arnold and Donna Gallegos, as well as robbery. The couple were slain at their Paonia-area home Feb. 2 that year. A friend discovered their bodies two days later. Burns was arrested Feb. 16 in Idaho and was returned to Delta County.
The pain of the loss has been immeasurable, Arnold’s sister Lynn Arnold told Schultz via video Friday, July 14.
Arnold and Gallegos “were two beautiful people who lived life to the fullest,” Lynn said, detailing how her children miss their uncle and how Gallegos’ children no longer have their mother.
The Arnold family could not have imagined anything like what happened in 2022, Lynn said. Her brother had been happy and upbeat, looking forward to a planned trip and visiting her.
That trip never happened.
Instead, someone came into the converted garage on Black Bridge Road where the pair were living Feb. 2 of last year. Gun in hand, the individual first confronted Gallegos, 65, then Arnold, 69. Video surveillance footage captured the murders.
Burns adamantly denies he was the person seen on the footage, but prosecutors and witnesses at past hearings contend otherwise. They pointed to Burns’ having been evicted from the property, where he had been a tenant, and a civil case involving his current girlfriend — who had formerly dated Arnold — along with other evidence that Burns’ defense team is also actively challenging.
Friday’s hearing came after a June 20 Colorado Supreme Court ruling in a case that had challenged a man’s continued detention without bail. Previously, the state could hold a person charged with a “capital” offense without bail, upon finding “proof evident, presumption great” that he or she had committed the crime.
The high court found that because the state legislature repealed capital punishment in Colorado in 2020 (for offenses charged on or after July 1 of that year), there is no longer a “capital” crime when it comes to the consideration of bail. The recent ruling means that a first-degree murder defendant cannot be denied bail solely based on the statutory classification of that crime as a “capital” offense.
Contrasting portraits of suspect
Statements made during Friday’s bail hearing painted contrasting pictures of Mark Burns: A violent and vindictive man, said Arnold’s sister and a friend, Brian Dunn — but a hardworking man who never lost his temper and never strayed from the law, Burns’ sister and other supporters said.
“Cruelty and brutality” have replaced optimism, Lynn Arnold said. The only peace she knows is that Burns is in custody and, she said, it is “terrifying” to think of him being released.
“He is filled with rage, and a danger” to her family and the community, Lynn said.
She also alleged her brother’s and Gallegos’ murders were the product of a conspiracy and asked the court to continue holding Burns without bail. “One million dollars would not be enough,” she said.
Dunn was preparing to go on a vacation with Arnold, who had a lot going on with Burns, Dunn said. He said Burns, Arnold's former tenant, was upset over a divorce and his eviction from the Black Bridge Road property.
Dunn alleged Burns had threatened Arnold with the words “It ain’t over,” although public defender Patrick Crane later said this was the first time that information had been presented, despite Dunn’s prior interviews.
Dunn did not mince words in giving his assessment of Burns, calling him “vindictive” and “mean.”
Dunn, who is also a witness in the case, said he is highly concerned about his own safety, should Burns be released on bail; that he would have to change the way he lives, and “will have to protect myself.”
Others spoke up for Burns. Friend Lyle Bradford told of how Burns had grown close to his family and helped them with their home, as well as by taking in a dog their daughter could no longer care for.
“We would consider him family,” Bradford said. “We love Mark with all our hearts. … We will continue to stand by him, because at the end of the day, that is what family does.”
Burns’ sister Diane Pebley detailed their relatively happy childhood, Burns’ business success, and how he’d helped her out, from babysitting when he was a teenager, to sharing a home with her and helping after she was widowed. “Mark was there for me,” she said.
Burns went on with his life, retiring from his business, and eventually divorced, leaving his property to his ex-wife.
Burns and Pebley separately made their way to the Western Slope.
“I can’t believe we’re in here (court) now. … None of this fits Mark’s persona,” she said.
Burns had ever displayed violence or been abusive, his sister also said.
“I am praying for Mark. This is very hard,” Pebley said, going on to offer a place in her home for Burns, should he be released on bail. “I will always support him.”
Defense attorneys also read letters of support into the record from some of Burns’ longtime friends. These were of the same vein: Burns is not violent, not vindictive — but is generous and works hard.
“He has always had the ability to turn the other cheek,” wrote Gary Brewer, a friend of 55 years, who also named his son for Burns.
Not the ‘Wild West’
A right to bail does not mean everyone accused will be able to secure it, District Attorney Seth Ryan said, in arguing for a $2 million cash-only bond.
Factors spelled out in Colorado law still govern bond, which is to serve the dual purpose of ensuring a defendant’s continued appearance in court and the public’s safety.
Burns, who was living on Social Security at the time of his arrest, was not employed. His most recent address had been in Idaho, Ryan said, although Crane pushed back later in the hearing. Burns no longer has the home in Idaho, Crane said, and would be living with his sister.
Ryan in his argument focused on the sentence Burns would receive if convicted of first-degree murder — a mandatory life term. Even conviction on the robbery charges would bring a significant sentence, particularly for a man Burns’ age, 67, the DA said.
Ryan said the punishment is incentive for Burns not to appear in court if released, and he indicated Burns had already been primed for flight before his arrest.
Ryan said that after detectives interviewed Burns’ girlfriend (the same woman who formerly dated Arnold), Burns sent her texts, apologizing and indicating he would take care of it, but then instructed her to delete the texts. Burns then set up an interview with detectives, who met him in Idaho where he was arrested Feb. 16 of last year.
A few days before, on Feb. 12, 2022, Burns conducted several internet searches about how to retire to Mexico, Ryan said.
Crane unsuccessfully objected, saying Ryan was misrepresenting the context of the texts and searches. Ryan maintained these were proof Burns is a flight risk.
Crane in his argument said the court should not consider the possible punishment, since Burns has not been convicted and is presumed innocent.
“It cannot be punishment before someone is convicted,” Crane said. Not only can bail not be punitive, but excessive bail is arguably cruel and unusual punishment, afoul of the U.S. Constitution, Crane also said.
No one disputes Arnold and Gallegos’ families and friends have the right to be angry with the person responsible for their deaths, but that isn’t Burns, Crane said.
An objective risk assessment tool scored Burns as a low risk — he has no criminal history apart from the arrest on suspicion of murder. Burns does have an established history as a successful businessman, and a wide range of support from people who attest to his character, Crane also said.
Indeed, the only factor that marshals against Burns being released on a personal recognizance bond, with pre-trial management conditions, is the sentence that conviction would carry, the attorney said, adding there is no evidence Burns would harass or intimidate witnesses.
Other defendants facing significant time if convicted of the charges against them routinely are granted reasonable bail, Crane also said, asking the court to treat Burns fairly.
Crane wanted Schultz to consider defense evidence that Burns was not the killer. Ryan objecting, said the bail hearing is not a trial, and also that the evidence had already been presented at a proof-evident, presumption great hearing last year.
Schultz said he would review the defense’s written submission, but cautioned Crane that if he proceeded, he would be considering all of the evidence from the prior hearing, not just that which favored Burns. On Ryan’s renewed objection, the judge said he would not “categorically decline” the information Crane offered.
Several people in the courtroom and appearing remotely were temporarily excluded from the hearing, since they were endorsed witnesses who had been sequestered during the 2022 hearing.
At that hearing, witnesses identified Burns from Arnold’s home surveillance footage. Authorities testified the gun used in the crime came back to one Burns had purchased; receipts and store footage showed him in the Paonia area at the time of the couple’s deaths; the gun’s box was found in Burns’ garage back in Idaho, and, per Ryan’s argument Friday, he had $14,000 in cash buried in the snow there.
The home surveillance footage showed a person whose face was partly covered and who had duct-taped his shirt sleeves around his gloves. A tuft of hair sticking out of the person’s covering did not match Burns’.
Although Burns is said to know the property well, after the deaths, investigators recovered $326,000 in cash from a safe behind a false wall in the main home there. Shoe prints from the scene did not match any of Burns’. Fingerprints recovered also did not match, and although the gun was found at the scene, his DNA wasn’t on it.
Further, plenty of other people had a reason to dislike Arnold, who was engaged in growing marijuana, the defense has also said.
Ryan on Friday countered some of the DNA arguments. He said there is a DNA connection — a belt bag matching one seen on home surveillance footage was found in Burns’ truck. It had gunshot residue on it, the DA said, also reiterating the box to the gun was found in Burns’ garage. Ryan also again referred to the texts Burns allegedly sent to his girlfriend.
Schultz summarized the Colorado Supreme Court’s June ruling on bond for “capital” offenses. Although courts across the state are now grappling with how to implement the ruling — and “wildly different” bonds are being set — “it is not simply the case of the Wild West,” the judge said.
Again, the purpose of bond is to assure court appearances and public safety, he said, and Burns’ risk assessment, his family relationships, character references and sentence upon conviction are all relevant factors.
Favoring a personal recognizance bond: No criminal history and thus, no failures to appear, along with the objective risk assessment.
Favoring a high bond: The fact that Burns was living out of state, was not employed, did not have direct ties here, the likely sentence, and the alleged instructions to delete texts. Schultz said although there is evidence Burns had researched moving to Mexico, he wasn’t attaching much meaning to it, given that Burns was seeking retirement locations.
What tipped Schultz to setting bail at $2 million: Two charges of first-degree murder of two victims. A cash-surety bond would not be sufficient, Schultz found. A surety bond, through a bail bond business, usually requires 10 to 15% of the amount of bond set.
The judge said there is a material difference between having $200,000 cash on the line and having spent $2 million to secure release. (A defendant might be willing to risk the former amount more than the latter in order to escape the possibility of a life sentence.)
Crane asked upon what evidence Schultz was drawing his conclusions, and also whether the only reasons for the bond as set were Burns’ lack of local ties and the possible sentence.
“I’ve made my ruling, Mr. Crane. The court doesn’t intend to supplement it,” Schultz said.
Trial is for now set to begin Aug. 14, but there were strong indications Friday that it could be continued, due to the availability of an identification expert Crane said is critical to Burns’ defense. A hearing was ordered for July 18.