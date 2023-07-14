Although a recent state supreme court ruling meant murder suspect Mark Burns could no longer be detained without having bond set, Delta District Judge Steven Schultz on Friday declined to grant him personal recognizance release, with management conditions such as GPS monitoring and home detention.

Instead, Schultz set bail at $2 million, cash-only, as prosecutors requested.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

