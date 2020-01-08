At a young age, Craig Baker knew he wanted to go into the outdoor manufacturing field, but wasn’t exactly sure how that will materialize.
However, he first found his start during his graduate studies at Harvard Business School where he completed consulting engagements in the fly fishing industry.
After a stop at Polaris Industries, Baker, an avid fly fisher, camper and cyclist, found his way to Mayfly Outdoors, a company he’s been with since 2015.
“I just love working with products that I personally enjoy,” he said.
Recently, the fly fishing manufacturing business announced that Baker, previously the vice president of business development, will be the company’s new president and CEO.
“I’m excited about it,” Baker said Tuesday. “I’m excited about the future. … We have a great team here at Mayfly Outdoors.”
His excitement can be traced back to Mayfly’s recent acquisition of international brand Airflo, a U.K. manufacturer of premium fly fishing lines. Airflo will be operated under the Mayfly subsidiary which also includes Abel and Ross Reels.
These brands have been internationally renowned as combined these businesses have won numerous “Awards in Excellence” for innovation, dependability and performance. Mayfly Outdoors has tripled in size over the last five years, with three manufacturing facilities in California, Colorado and now in the U.K.
Baker’s new role allows him to better integrate these companies rather than focusing on the day-to-day work at the Montrose site, he said.
Baker said this Airflo purchase means Mayfly products, Ross and Abel Reels, can be purchased throughout Europe. In turn, the idea is that both brands will see increased sales.
Meanwhile, back at home, Airflo’s products will have a chance to be purchased next fly fishing season in North America, Baker said.
As of late, his efforts have been integrating Airflo into the Mayfly. He praised the U.K company saying it has a prominent team with amazing capabilities to help increase all three brands’ profile.
“There’s going to be more growth on both sides of the pond,” said Baker.
Baker replaced Mayfly founder David Dragoo as president and CEO. Dragoo, who’s still the fly reel company’s owner, will also stay on as a board member.
But the switch was made for Dragoo to better focus his attention on the development of the Colorado Outdoors Project, while Baker will sight his sights on Mayfly HQ.
“(We) just looked at this and thought we could do this better,” Baker said.
The Colorado Outdoors Project, an initiative started by Mayfly, is a 164-acre revitalization of the northern end of Montrose, which encloses 1.5 miles of the Uncompahgre River. The area is to include river restoration and high-end commercial, residential and industrial development. Mayfly Outdoors will anchor the project with its 41,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
Dragoo said in a press release, “this is an exciting time” for the fly fishing business because Baker’s leadership will guide the company into a bright future.
“We are confident that Craig’s product vision, leadership and proven experience will contribute to the ongoing growth of our fly fishing brands,” Dragoo said.
Baker said this change in leadership is a step toward in Mayfly’s overall business transformation.
“This is due to the hard work of the people that work for the Mayfly group and these individual brands. It’s really thanks to them that these kinds of things are happening,” he said. “(My) role is to divide and conquer and keep clarity in the business and industry. Overall, we can do more.”
