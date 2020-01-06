Mayfly Outdoors announced Monday afternoon that vice president of business development Craig Baker will be the company’s new president and CEO.
Baker has been with Mayfly since 2015 and will resume his new role immediately.
According to the Mayfly Outdoors press release, Baker in his “nearly five successful years leading business and product development, (he) has a proven track record in the manufacturing and outdoor sports industries.”
Baker was previously the category manager of Polaris Industries RZR accessories business. Polaris is a manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles.
His work in the outdoor manufacturing field dates back to college. During his graduate studies at Harvard Business School, he completed consulting engagements in the fly fishing industry.
Baker said, in the press release, that these prior experiences have given him a love for the outdoor manufacturing industry.
“Having grown up working in outdoor retail and having spent the majority of my career in
product manufacturing, I’ve developed a passion and appreciation for great equipment and design,” he said. “The opportunity to merge work with my love of fly fishing has been a dream come true.”
Baker will replace Mayfly founder David Dragoo as president and CEO. The press release didn’t indicate if Dragoo will stay on in some capacity with Mayfly or not. But Dragoo said he’s looking forward to what the future holds with Baker at the helm.
“We’ve been thrilled to have Craig and his family with us in Montrose, and now as our CEO. This is an exciting time at Mayfly Outdoors, and we are confident that Craig’s product vision, leadership, and proven experience will contribute to the ongoing growth of our fly fishing brands,” Dragoo said in the press release.
Baker’s appointment comes off the company’s recent acquisition of international brand Airflo, a U.K. manufacturer of premium fly fishing lines. Mayfly Outdoors has tripled in size over the last five years, with three manufacturing facilities in California, Colorado and now in the U.K.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
