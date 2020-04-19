The Bureau of Land Management’s new resource management plan for land the Uncompahgre Field Office oversees is drawing fire from stakeholders in the North Fork Valley, who say it is a giveaway to oil and gas extraction that opens vast swaths of public land for development and ignores wide-ranging local input.
The guiding document was officially updated for the first time in about 30 years on April 10, when the Department of the Interior published its record of decision for Alternative E, which among other provisions, keeps hundreds of thousands of acres open for mineral extraction.
The approved RMP, which does not include the Gunnison Gorge or Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, updates and combines the San Juan/San Miguel RMP of 1985 and the 1989 Uncompahgre Basin RMP. It guides public land use on 675,800 acres of BLM-administered surface lands and 971,220 acres of federal mineral estate.
The BLM says the plan aligns the presidential administration’s priorities for public lands access by many uses, while being responsive to community needs and coordinating with state concerns on big game habitat and Gunnison sage-grouse conservation.
“The BLM is excited to implement the RMP (resource management plan) and move forward in a way that balances use, resources and conservation stewardship,” Greg Larson, Uncompahgre Field Office manager, said in an April 10 statement announcing the record of decision.
“Our partners and stakeholders were integral in this effort and the BLM will continue to work hand in hand with them to support local economies while maintaining the quality of life and recreational opportunities we all enjoy.”
But area stakeholders, who helped develop provisions they saw as protecting the North Fork Valley, contend the BLM’s record of decision on the RMP stands to open up to 95 percent of public lands in the area to oil and gas development and also ignores the extensive community input that led to the “North Fork Alternative” considered under the draft RMP.
“The final plan does seem to favor resource extraction over other economies that we’re so well known for in the North Fork, like our family farms, vineyards and local businesses,” said Ben Katz, public lands program director for the Western Slope Conservation Center in Paonia.
The BLM released a draft document in 2016, which listed four alternatives. Its 2019 proposed RMP and final environmental impact statement listed five alternatives, including the agency-proposed alternative, E.
The agency had also considered Alternative B, which, per the approved RMP and record of decision, included a partial alternative specific to oil and gas leasing and development of the North Fork and Smith Fork drainages of the Gunnison River, primarily in Delta and Gunnison counties.
This “North Fork Alternative” would have closed certain areas to oil and gas leasing, and imposed setbacks withs strict surface use restrictions where such leasing was allowed, although it would not have superseded management actions and allowable uses under Alternative B.
Multiple stakeholders, including the Western Slope Conservation Center, had helped write the alternative as a community-driven proposal. The adoption of the agency-proposed alternative smacked of betrayal, North Fork Alternative supporters indicated.
“The Trump administration dropping this broadly opposed plan now, in the midst of a pandemic, only adds insult to the deep injury many North Fork farms and businesses are already suffering,” said Pete Kolbenschlag, the executive director of Colorado Food & Farm Alliance, in a joint announcement with multiple other backers of the North Fork Alternative.
“We came together as a community and presented a plan to the BLM, which it has ignored in releasing this mess. We worked in good faith and that was betrayed, but we’re not done standing up for our farms and families,” he said.
Patrick Dooling, the executive director of the Western Slope Conservation Center, called the RMO a “triple threat” that he said ignores community input, undermines the valley’s economic future and endangers the public lands and waters relied upon by local farms, recreation businesses and vineyards.
“As Colorado’s Western Slope residents and the rest of the country battle with a national emergency (COVID-19), the BLM is charging ahead to open lands that aren’t essential for the country’s oil and gas resources,” Dooling said, also in the announcement.
“Kicking our small businesses and communities while they’re down is just plain shameful.”
The BLM said the combined uses of the lands, including recreation, agriculture and energy development, would generate an estimated 950 jobs and $2.5 billion in regional economic production each year.
BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said the agency had considered the North Fork Alternative and appreciated the work behind it. The BLM also heard from other stakeholders, though, including Delta County commissioners, who represent a broader community and had supported broader energy development, Coulter said.
“We’re excited to implement this plan. It’s a good plan that really represents community needs while aligning with the Administration’s priorities,” he said.
The RMP allocates more than 616,000 acres for livestock grazing, with 59,160 acres unavailable for grazing; retains 871,810 acres open to fluid mineral leasing and also keeps closed 44,200 acres to those uses, as well as provides stipulations on some open areas.
The plan provides for management of eight Recreation Management Areas, comprising 122,130 acres.
Nearly 31,000 acres are designated as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, which critics deemed insufficient. Additionally, the RMP removed many stipulations for wildlife, per Katz.
The resource management plan retains the 3,950 acres already designated as open for cross-country motorized travel; manages 18,320 acres to help protect wilderness characteristics and recommends 104 miles on 16 stretches of river for inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
During the public comment period, the BLM received letters of protest, but concluded the state director followed applicable laws, regulations and policies.
The governor’s office completed a consistency review of the plan in September, leading the BLM to adopt new controlled surface use stipulations for fluid mineral leasing. These are to help ensure suitability of big game winter range, migration and reproduction areas, per the record of decision.
The stipulation requires the development of a mitigation plan, in coordination with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and also includes modified stipulations for grouse habitat. The BLM is to consult with CPW on proposed exceptions, waivers and modifications.
The agency selected Alternative E as a blend of other alternatives it says respond to community needs while aligning with priorities concerning access to public lands, sustainable energy development, economic growth and conservation stewardship.
Dan Gibbs, executive director for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources said the changes allow CPW to have a say in mitigating the effects of oil and gas development on elk, mule deer and bighorn sheep habitat, as well as inclusion of No Surface Occupancy protections for about 33,000 acres of water and riparian resources, particularly in the North Fork Valley.
"We also appreciate the BLM's commitment to undertake a future statewide planning effort to address related concerns with the density of development in sensitive big game habitat on BLM lands, which will bolster conditions for herds across the state,” he said in the BLM’s announcement.
“Public lands contribute immensely to the quality of life and economy in Colorado, and we’ll continue to closely work with BLM and other key stakeholders to improve land management."
