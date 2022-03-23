Venturing into the Great Outdoors?
Chances are, so are other people — lots of other people. Throughout the state, happy campers, hikers, boaters, anglers and families are coming in droves to Colorado state parks and scenic attractions. It’s good for business. But it presents a challenge for managing wildlife.
“We are in one of the really growing-demand and growing recreation, growing conversation areas about how do we balance recreation and wildlife,” Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla said, during Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s recent Sportspersons’ Caucus for Montrose and the rest of CPW management area 18.
Growing populations, increasing tourism and the 2020 pandemic all have pushed many state parks to capacity and beyond. At Chatfield State Park, for instance, visitation shot up 46% in 2020, compared with 2019, it was said during the Colorado Wildlife Commission’s March 9 meeting.
The park’s manager showed pictures of traffic backed up a quarter mile or more at the park’s entrance.
At Eldorado Canyon State Park, a two-year pilot program for timed-entry reservations is in the works. There, visitation increased 90% over five years.
But for wildlife managers, the question of balancing recreation with wildlife needs is hardly new. Sralla called it “a tale as old as time,” and said the need to protect wildlife habitat is intensifying.
The conundrum: Colorado’s scenic and wildlife resources are what attract visitors, new residents businesses and those who already live here, but more people equates to more pressures — and that affects the very resources that draw people to the state to begin with.
“Recreation pressure is a year-round thing. Hunting seasons and hunting pressure is really only a few months out of our year and that’s only a small fraction of the challenges that face wildlife. Recreation is year-round. … It’s constant,” Sralla said.
“Especially during the pandemic, so many people turned to the outdoors,” John Livingston, public information officer for CPW Southwest Region, said. “In our areas, that is a big part of the reason why people live here anyway, but we also had the influx of people moving during the pandemic. As people are working remotely, they can work from their vans and RVs and travel around. It just brings an influx of people.”
At the Sportspersons’ Caucus, Sralla showed slides from the northern San Juans, where popular spots are “definitely being loved to death.” In one picture, vehicles cluttered the sides of narrow roads near a popular trailhead. In another, hikers marched up a trail as “a line of ants.”
There’s also more of a push to increase access to the remoter backcountry. Off-highway vehicles, side-by-sides and the like are becoming more available and that means more people can get into the backcountry, Sralla said.
Bike sales have also shot up, Livingston said. “We’re seeing this added boom to our already growing outdoor industry here in Colorado, especially on the Western Slope,” he said.
Recreation’s impact can be seen in trampled vegetation, litter, erosion or rutting from improper parking, increased fire risk.
Wildlife feel the effects, too, when an influx of people (and off-leash dogs) disrupts their habitat. These stressors can cause the animals to flee, burning off calories they can little afford to lose.
CPW has implemented special closures of some areas during certain times of the year to protect things like winter range and mating areas.
Through April, people cannot collect shed antlers from public lands west of I-25.
Special regulations are in place in the Gunnison Basin, where between sunset and 10 a.m. May 1 — May 15, it is illegal to search for or have antlers and horns on public lands in Game Management Units 54, 55, 66, 67 and 551.
The state is well aware of the need for balance, as reflected in a 2020 executive order acknowledging that land, water and wildlife are to be conserved — but which also says those resources are economically valuable.
The good news is that members of the public appear to be aware of the need for blanace.
Sralla referred to what Chaffee County did in response to a 53% increase in recreation based tourism that was seen over a three-year period.
She said that county and Envision Chaffee County created a GIS tool for recreation planning. Planners enter data to mark areas that, for example, need to remain undisturbed, or, on the other end of the spectrum, areas where there are already high levels of community concentration.
“It helps you prioritize what your habitat quality is like, what’s the disturbance there, and how do we put a new proposal (in)? Where does it fall in that landscape,” Sralla said.
That kind of tool could be of help in Montrose, where people have asked for a “no-go” map of places that would be non-starters for recreation because of wildlife needs, she said.
A collaborative effort to expand conservation while advancing outdoor rec and resource management is underway in the region.
Sralla highlighted the Ouray Recreation & Conservation Alliance. The alliance, or ORCA, is made up of area cities and counties, representatives from Ridgway State Park, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, Bureau of Land Management, CPW, the National Forest Foundation and the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership.
ORCA won a $60,000 grant from CPW and Great Outdoors Colorado in 2021 — the only new coalition to win such funding, Sralla said.
“What surprised me is the general excitement. They want this balance to occur,” she said.
“ … We’re really committed to making this effort happen so we can responsibly plan into the future to protect our wildlife and maintain sustainable recreation opportunities. It’s an important effort and we need folks willing to carry it through,” Sralla said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.