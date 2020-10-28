With less than a week left before the General Election, ballots are flowing into the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at a steady clip.
“We’re over 50% (return rate),” Montrose County Clerk Tressa Guynes said. Ballots went out to 29,070 eligible electors.
“We’re thrilled to get it; the sooner the better. We’re expecting and prepared for up to 90% (turnout),” she said.
Statewide, more than 1.7 million ballots had been returned as of 11:30 p.m. Monday. As of that time, the count for Montrose returns was 14,302, but more have come in since Monday night, pushing the totals to above 50%.
It’s not just ballots being mailed back or dropped off that have seen good return rates — more people than in past elections have been coming into the voter service information center to cast ballots in person.
“We’ve had a steady flow every day of people coming in in-person to vote on the machines,” said Guynes. Most elections, only about 2% of Montrose County voters vote in person on a machine; the rates of votes being cast on the machines is already above that. Some electors will bring in the ballot they were mailed and opt to vote on the machine, surrendering the mail ballot.
“I think some of that is driven by the idea that the mail ballot doesn’t have integrity kind of thing. That may be valid in other states, but it’s absolutely not valid in Colorado,” Guynes said.
2020 is the first year in living memory that a viral pandemic is a factor for some voters, but Guynes said the early voting being seen, along with the turnout, is probably more due to this year being a presidential election, which tends to drive people to the polls.
“We’ve got people voting that haven’t voted in four years. It’s like going to church on Christmas and Easter,” Guynes said.
Some people who have not updated their address and other records since voting in 2016 may have fallen off the rolls as inactive and so, did not automatically receive a ballot by mail this year.
If voters have not by now received a ballot, they should call the clerk’s office at 970-249-3362, ext. 3, or visit in person for a ballot or to vote by machine.
It is too late to request a ballot by mail, as the cutoff for those requests was Monday.
“They have to come in person at this point, whether they come in to pick up a ballot or vote on a machine. We can’t mail them one at this point. It’s cutting it too close,” Guynes said.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office also considers it too late to return voted ballots by mail and still be certain these will be received before 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Instead, voters now need to hand-deliver voted ballots to either the 24/7 drop box in front of the historic courthouse at 320 S. First St., or carry them up the stairs to the clerk’s office to drop them off inside, where they can also opt to vote in person instead.
Nationally, concerns have been raised about security at polling sites, but Guynes said she has heard and seen nothing here to indicate the potential for a problem.
“We’re prepared in the event that something happens. I know there’s a lot of talk of ‘what if?’ We’re getting a lot of those kinds of questions — ‘What do I do if …’ We’ve not experienced anything yet,” she said.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold in August responded to national talk of sending law enforcement agents to polling locations. She said that, as proposed, that was tantamount to voter intimidation, rather than election security.
“In Colorado, we have trained bipartisan election judges and election experts at the local, county and state levels whose responsibility is to make sure our elections are secure. Election security needs to be left in the hands of those who are trained to detect and stop any issues,” Griswold said at the time.
“There is a lot of fear out there about security, but the Secretary of State and lawmakers have deemed it is unlawful for us to have uniformed police on site (except officers who are voting),” Guynes added.
As last-minute questions arise, the clerk urges: “call us.”
“We would rather our phone ring off the hook and answer their questions with correct information,” she said.
Her office has been dealing with misinformation swirling about on social media, such as the notion that there are voter numbers in the county that exceed the actual number of people who are eligible to vote. This is not true, Guynes said.
A bill passed last year led to people being automatically registered to vote when doing such things as obtaining a driver’s license or applying for public assistance, and also registered 16- and 17-year-olds — however, that cohort remains ineligible to actually cast a ballot.
It is possible that some people might receive more than one ballot, but still, they cannot vote more than once and have it counted. The clerk’s office sends its list to the vendor that creates the ballots well before the election. During the lag between when that print order is submitted and actual voting, electors on the list can die, move; change their names or change addresses on driver’s licenses. Various systems notify the clerk’s office of address changes and new ballots are required to be sent out.
People cannot vote two ballots, Guynes reiterated. If two voted ballots are received from the same elector, one is voided and the matter is referred to the district attorney.
“They can only vote one,” Guynes said. “There’s no way somebody can vote twice.”
Still others have been reporting to the clerk’s office third-hand that people who have moved to Montrose County recently are not being allowed to vote; these kinds of reports prompt investigations, and the clerk needs first-hand information to do so effectively.
“We need those people to call us because we’re the ones who can do something about it,” Guynes said. “What we’re asking is that the person that it happens to call us, so we have enough information to fully investigate the situation.”
People who have not yet voted and who have questions should contact the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder at the above number, or visit govotecolorado.gov.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.