Ballots coming in at steady clip; few voting concerns raised

One week after ballots were mailed to registered voters, a steady stream of them have been returned, with few concerns raised to election workers in Montrose County.
“We’ve got a lot in the mail and a lot from the drop box,” Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said Monday, on the heels of the the first returns that came in over the weekend.
As of Sunday night, the county received 959 returned ballots for the Nov. 8 election, which includes contested state offices and high-profile U.S. House and Senate races, as well as a host of state ballot issues.
Although that might not sound like a lot, the amount reflects what was being turned in within just a few days of when voters began receiving ballots. The count does not include ballots voted by machine inside the voter service information center at 320 S. First St. (clerk’s office).
“Based on what we’ve seen, the first weekend is always the big hit, then it tapers off and we get hit again the weekend before an election. Today’s been big,” Guynes said.
Although disproven claims of election fraud from 2020 loom in the minds of some voters, Guynes reports only a few concerns, or people looking for information that should come from political parties. For the latter, Guynes’ staff directs people to the party headquarters of either Democrats or Republicans, as applicable to what the voter is seeking.
The clerk also reminded the public of a few things happening because of new programs and state laws passed within the last four years or so.
BallotTrax, implemented in 2020, allows voters to track their ballot from the time it’s put in the mail to them, until the time it reaches the county clerk and is counted. People sign up for the tracking service, which sends them updates.
Guynes said some voters here have reached out, because they are surprised by the notifications, having forgotten about signing up for BallotTrax.
Also, voter registration now occurs automatically in Colorado upon receiving a driver’s license, changing addresses, or changing your name in any way.
“There’s been people who think that’s nefarious. It’s state law. It’s not a trick that someone else has registered you to vote and is voting your ballot,” Guynes said.
She also reported no known instances of voter intimidation.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold late last week issued a statement reminding the public that voter intimidation is illegal and should be reported.
“There is no room for ambiguity when it comes to protecting every Coloradan’s right to vote without fear of intimidation of any kind. Free and fair elections, without intimidation, are the cornerstone of American Democracy. Intimidation or harassment that interferes with voters’ right to make their voices heard, or that threatens Colorado’s election workers, will not be tolerated,” she said.
Official or unofficial election watchers do not have the right to interfere with a voter casting a ballot including at drop boxes or voting centers, her news release explains.
Anyone attempting to interrupt or intimidate voters by aggressive questioning, challenging, photographing or videotaping at a drop box or voting center may be violating state laws against voter interference and intimidation, and potentially also federal voting rights law.
You cannot openly carry a gun within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center or ballot processing facility. Exceptions are for law enforcement officers and licensed security officials.
It is crime to intimidate, threaten or coerce an election official while they are performing official duties or to retaliate against them for performing their official duties. Griswold pushed for these reforms, which were passed into law this year.
Electioneering of any kind is also prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.
Electioneering refers to things like attempting to persuade other to vote a particular way; displaying materials specific to a candidate or ballot measure, collecting signatures for candidates or ballot petitions, or wearing apparel/pins/hats featuring a candidate who is on the ballot. Campaign workers are precluded from such conduct as offering water and snacks to people who are waiting to vote.
Colorado implemented mail-in ballot voting in 2013. Registered voters receive their ballots in the mail and can return them via mail, or they can hand-deliver them to a secure drop box outside of the Montrose County historic courthouse at 320 S. Second St. They can also take their ballots directly inside to a ballot box, or vote their ballot on a machine instead.
People must sign and date the back flap of their ballot’s return envelope (not the actual ballot).
When a ballot is received, the clerk’s office notes that the registered elector has returned a ballot (individual vote credit). The sealed envelope containing the ballot goes to a bipartisan election team, whose members compare the signature on it to the verified signature of the voter. If both members agree the signature matches up, the ballot goes forward for tabulation.
If the signature is rejected the ballot, still sealed in the envelope, goes to the clerk’s staff, who notify the elector to come in and verify the signature (curing).
If a person’s signature is not cured before polls close on Election Day, the vote cannot be counted.
Ballot envelopes that electors say they did not sign are sent along to the district attorney’s office for possible voter fraud prosecution; in the time Guynes has been in office, there have been no such prosecutions arising from a vote cast in Montrose County.
All voted ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in order to be counted. A postmark does not count; the ballot must be in the clerk’s hands by 7 p.m. on Election Day; even 7:01 p.m. is too late.
For more information about your voter registration, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.
For information about the ballot issues, consult the Blue Book that should have arrived by mail within the last few weeks. Or visit vote411.org, the League of Women Voters’ site, where you can enter your address to see what is on the ballot, check registration, find a polling place, and learn about upcoming debates.
The Uncompahgre Valley, Gunnison Valley and Montezuma County Leagues of Women Voters are hosting a candidate forum on Friday, Oct. 28, for the State House District 58 race, between incumbent Marc Catlin and his Democratic challenger, Kevin Kuns. The forum is from 6 — 7 p.m. at 107 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose (city council chambers). Send questions for candidates no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, to zoom@lwv-uv.org, with “HD58 Question” in the subject line.
Livestream the forum at https://cityofmontrose.org/759/Live-Meetings-Viewer. A recording will be available later on the city’s YouTube channel.
