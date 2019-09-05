The Western State Bank filed a complaint in July claiming Kent Wollert, owner of the now-closed Wollert Automotive, should have to pay back a debt of more than $1 million, despite the fact Wollert filed for bankruptcy.
The former auto dealer in June filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after being sued by the Kansas bank for $1.15 million. If the court were to hear the Western State Bank’s argument, Wollert would still have to pay back his outstanding debt.
The bank wants Wollert to appear in court to determine the nondischargeability of the debt, according to the latest filing, which also serves as a summons.
Wollert has previously declined to comment, and the Montrose Daily Press was unable to get in touch with his attorney.
Attorneys for The Western State Bank claim the Wollerts “intentionally, wrongfully, and maliciously converted collateral securing the notes, engaged in fraudulent activity and committed civil theft.”
The original suit submitted by the bank alleges the auto dealership claimed its collateral — automobile inventory, among other assets — was worth more than it actually was. “In reality,” the suit states, the borrowing base for the loans was “far less than represented.”
The company defaulted on the notes on or around Jan. 24, according to the original filing in court, and then allegedly “sold certain automobile inventory out of trust,” pocketing the funds from the sales rather than turning over all the collateral to the bank. The suit doesn’t make clear how much of the collateral was allegedly sold off.
In the latest filing, the bank alleges Wollertt used false pretenses and false representation to procure the loan, committed “actual fraud” — a legal term — and used one or more false financial statements. The bank claims Wollert committed “willful and malicious injury,” and should have to pay back the debt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.