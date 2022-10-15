Not only is the first building of the Basecamp Apartments nearly complete, but the complex is slated for a new owner early next year, according to Kurt Soukup of Range Development, which is leading the project.

Soukup went into contract with Steve Daniel of Blueline Equity Partners on Oct. 7 after two weeks of talking. The two companies expect to close on the purchase in early January.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?