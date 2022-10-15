Not only is the first building of the Basecamp Apartments nearly complete, but the complex is slated for a new owner early next year, according to Kurt Soukup of Range Development, which is leading the project.
Soukup went into contract with Steve Daniel of Blueline Equity Partners on Oct. 7 after two weeks of talking. The two companies expect to close on the purchase in early January.
“It was actually a pretty quick turnaround,” Soukup said. “Some of that is due to the economic opportunities and their requirements.”
The developer refers to requirements around the property’s tax benefits–for example, the purchase must be made before a Certificate of Occupancy, CO, (certifies that a building complies with building codes) is issued. Soukup anticipates completing the first building’s CO as soon as he and Daniel close on the property deal.
“It’s actually, fortunately, gone extremely well,” said Soukup. “We found the subsidy incredibly productive. Everything is sort of going as smoothly as you can ever expect in a construction project, so we’re thrilled.”
Each unit is on a first-come, first-served basis — one bedroom apartments will cost $1,600 and two-bedroom units will cost $2,000 per month. Units won’t come furnished.
The first of the four buildings is nearly complete — people on the building’s waitlist should be able to move in by mid- to late-January, Soukup told the Montrose Daily Press.
The second apartment building is about 70% complete with the third building close behind. Workers began laying the fourth building’s foundation and framing the first week of October.
The developer expects all four buildings to be online by May 2023.
Soukup expects to wrap an apartment building each month up until May, moving residents into the new structures as they complete. According to Daniel, the first round of move-ins could begin before the sale closes.
The Colorado Outdoors apartment complex enticed Daniel primarily for its location–Blueline tends to focus on markets in mountain communities, particularly on the Western Slope.
Basecamp fit the Western Slope, smaller market, he added.
“It’s just kind of the perfect storm — the right location, then the Colorado Outdoor development in general is probably the nicest new development there in Montrose and this will be the nicest building in Montrose in terms of multifamily, so it was just the perfect combination of all those different elements,” Daniel said.
Blueline is hiring Griffis/Blessing as the apartment complex’s property manager. The property management company is based out of Colorado Springs and manages The Eddy Apartments in Grand Junction.
The company also manages some of Blueline’s other properties on the Front Range. Griffis will begin taking waitlist requests for people interested in renting Basecamp units.
Since the start of the marketing campaign, around 330 people have expressed interest in applying for a unit.
Although interest has steadily increased since the beginning of the year, Soukup encourages people to contact the property manager to get on the waitlist in case anyone drops from the list.
For Daniel, the sale is an opportunity to “solve a problem” in Montrose.
“It’s fun to be a part of solving a problem in the community,” he said. “I know the whole Western Slope doesn’t have a lot of affordable housing and this will definitely take a step toward filling some of that need in the community.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone