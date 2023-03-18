Basecamp has tenants and a new owner

Contractors are putting finishing touches on the first of four buildings at Basecamp. Others, including the one above, are in various stages of construction and expected to be finished by late summer. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

A handful of tenants have already moved into the first of 96 apartment units to hit the market from Basecamp, a new complex on the Colorado Outdoors campus comprising four 24-unit buildings. 

Ten units from the first building went up for lease between the end of February and the beginning of March, and they've already been snapped up. Monthly rent starts at $1,585 for a one-bedroom and $2,050 for a two-bedroom, though some units cost up to 10% more due to favorable characteristics like views of the Uncompahgre River.



