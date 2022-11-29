People can now view floor plans for the upcoming Basecamp apartment units slated to open mid-January.

Prospective residents are able to view floor plans and can soon place deposits online, Steve Daniel of Blueline Equity Partners told the Montrose Daily Press on Tuesday.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

