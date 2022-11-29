A featured rendering of the Basecamp Montrose Apartments on the recently launched website. People can now view floor plans and place deposits online, according to the building's owner. (Courtesy photo/Basecamp Montrose Apartments)
A one bedroom unit floor plan for the future Basecamp Apartments. A one bedroom is expected to cost $1,600 per month. (Courtesy photo/Basecamp Montrose Apartments)
People can now view floor plans for the upcoming Basecamp apartment units slated to open mid-January.
Prospective residents are able to view floor plans and can soon place deposits online, Steve Daniel of Blueline Equity Partners told the Montrose Daily Press on Tuesday.
Daniel is on pace to take over as the complex’s new owner early next year after entering a contract with the project’s leader, Range Development, in early October.
The two companies expect to close on the purchase in early January.
Basecamp’s website touts a “higher standard of living” for prospective residents, offering one and two bedroom floor plans.
“Basecamp offers the ideal combination of mountain town living with a sleek, modern floor plan and spectacular mountain and river views,” the project’s website states.
The new page also describes itself as a “seamless blend of historic Montrose with active modern living,” promising residents their “ideal mountain home.”
While Basecamp’s online floor plans don’t yet include pricing, Daniel confirmed that one bedroom apartments will cost $1,600 and two-bedroom units will cost $2,000 per month. Daniel noted that these are baseline costs and further pricings will be dependent on location and features.
"It's all going to depend on the floor and view, and things like that, or if it's a corner unit," Daniel said of unit pricing. "They all tweak a little bit depending on the exact unit, but that's the base pricing."
Each unit is on a first-come, first-served basis — Units won’t come furnished.
Each unit (one bedroom is 719 square feet and two bedroom is 995 square feet), includes one bathroom, a kitchen with modern appliances, an open concept living area, a laundry room with a washer and dryer, a dedicated gear closet, a coat closet and a balcony.
The new website also provides a guide to the area, including the best hiking trails and the closest ski areas. Also included are renderings of the future units.
Blueline recently hired Griffis/Blessing as the apartment complex’s property manager. The property management company is based out of Colorado Springs and manages The Eddy Apartments in Grand Junction.
The company also manages some of Blueline’s other properties on the Front Range.
