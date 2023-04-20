As sexual offense victim specialist for the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Ange Gossage sees an ongoing need: sexual assault survivors need support in order to step forward and for that, they need to be believed.
“If you got robbed on the street, they don’t ask what you were wearing, or what you had to drink,” Gossage said Wednesday, addressing just one of many rape myths that persist and continue societal stigma that can have a chilling effect on people who are sexually assaulted.
In hopes of taking on those kinds of misperceptions — and of helping survivors — Gossage last year launched Montrose’s first “Believe” public awareness event. When it returns for the second year on Saturday, she and the District Attorney’s Office will have lots of help, particularly from main collaborators Nicole Stone-Lankes of the youth safety education organization Faultless, as well as the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center and Montrose Regional Health, with others.
“I have teenagers who want to do more in the community,” said Stone-Lankes, whose organization works directly with teenagers to prevent assault, grooming and other crimes, and has young people as ambassadors. “Some of them are survivors who didn’t get any justice.”
“Believe” this year starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the downtown shop Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., with a jewelry-making session. At 3:30 p.m., it is the starting point for a scavenger hunt conceived by Stone-Lankes’ assistant. A lap in support of survivors begins at 5:15 in Centennial Plaza, South First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue.
The hunt will bring foot traffic to the participating downtown businesses downtown businesses (Mosaic, Sidelines, Fabula, Hypoxia, Mauve, Reign and San Juan Brews), while also raising awareness about a tough topic, she said.
“Believe” is also a safe time for survivors to come together and share their stories if they wish — as well as a time to spread awareness.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to give survivors a platform for both being visible, being heard and also supported by the community,” said Michelle Gottlieb, executive director of Dolphin House. Dolphin House provides a safe, central location for child sex abuse and other abuse victims to receive care and resources and is an event partner.
“The biggest hurdle survivors encounter at the beginning of their victimization is, oftentimes, they are not believed. We definitely want to bring awareness to the fact that, first and foremost, the important step is to believe what they are saying.”
That is so, regardless whether the person is an adult, a child, or an adult who was victimized as a child but only now feels safe in coming forward, Gottlieb said.
“It seems ridiculous in this day and age that victims aren’t believed,” she added.
Faultless, based in Montrose, works to educate young people about bodily and digital safety, sexual assault, grooming, sex trafficking, cyberbullying and mental health. Stone-Lankes said it’s important for people to know what to do if they are assaulted — or if someone else discloses sexual assault to them.
“Being a good bystander is really important. Even adults live in shame when something like this happens,” she said. “There’s so much to educate our parents, our communities, as well as our teenagers, on,” she said.
Gottlieb previously shared that the Dolphin House has been seeing more cases involving online sexual exploitation and grooming through online platforms.
Stone-Lankes sees it too. “It’s hard to keep up with technology and what all of these platforms expose our children too that are not healthy. We don’t just have predators in person anymore. We have online predators,” she said.
“There’s a lot of education that needs to be done and I think Faultless is doing an amazing job with that,” Gossage said.
“I do love the work Nicole and Faultless are doing around consent and education in our community, especially about consent, why it’s necessary, and what it looks like,” Gottlieb said.
Kids in particular may feel shame over sexual abuse, Jennifer Eckerman, Sexual Assault Response Team coordinator and Montrose Regional Health nurse, said.
“Usually, it’s somebody they know. They don’t want to tell their parents. They think ‘maybe I will get in trouble,’” she said.
Attire and intoxication do not cause sexual assault. And, no matter what kind of relationship two people have or have had, consent is required. “I think that’s a huge misconception in the public’s eyes,” said Gossage, referring to the notion that consent isn’t required if it was given previously, or if people are involved in a relationship.
Both sexes and all genders can be sexually abused; Eckerman said most of the minors who report are girls — and they can especially believe it was their fault, based on what they were wearing, or whether they were drinking, she said. “I think maybe they’re afraid to report because of that.”
The Sexual Assault Response Team, or SART, is a multi-disciplinary team made up of sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) at Montrose Regional Health; the district attorney’s office, resources such as Hilltop, victim advocates and law enforcement.
“It’s essential we all get together so we can communicate and have a better process,” Eckerman said. “One of the biggest things we saw over the last year was an increase in teenagers who came in to report. We all work together to collaborate ideas, prevention, education, and to support each other,” she said.
The SART is working with Faultless for the Believe event as a means to increase education and community support. “We saw that was a need in our community,” said Eckerman.
What Were You Wearing?
Fleecy pajamas. Lifeguard’s board shorts. A child’s summer dress. Turtleneck, sweater, jeans — all are part of an exhibit designed to visually illustrate that what victims wear does not cause their assault. The national “What Were You Wearing” exhibit, presented by Hilltop’s Latimer House and other partners, is coming to Montrose on April 25, a week after “Believe,” and shares similar aims.
“The goal of the exhibit is to help break down the victim-blaming stereotypes that a lot of people have that clothing invites sexual advances, sexual assault and sexual harassment,” said Kal Greenman-Baird, Latimer House program manager. Latimer House is part of Hilltop Family Resource Center’s services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Montrose and Grand Junction.
The “What Were You Wearing” exhibit displays the recreated outfits people were wearing when they were sexually assaulted and showcases their stories. More than one of the displays features more than one outfit, reflecting different assaults on the same person — everything from military fatigues to bathing suits, Greenman-Baird said.
“It really isn’t about the clothing,” she said.
The art installation will be on display from 3 - 6 p.m. at Montrose Regional Library on April 25. The original exhibit was created at the University of Arkansas in 2014 and gained national attention in 2017, when it was displayed at the University of Kansas and covered by the Lawrence Journal World newspaper. It has since been recreated on six continents, thousands of times, according to background information.
Greenman-Baird reminds men and women that Latimer House/Hilltop services are confidential: You do not have to make a police report in order to receive them. Similarly, the hospital’s SART services do not require a police report, although if the victim is underage, the hospital is a mandated reporter under state law.
Greenman-Baird is on the SART committee and, like Eckerman, Gottlieb and Gossage, highlighted the importance of multiple agencies coming together to support assault victims.
“I think it’s incredibly valuable to have all the people who work in the field, who touch the lives of these people, sitting at one table to see how we can serve these folks,” she said.
Gossage urged the public to come to Believe on Saturday, as a show of support for survivors. “It’s going to be incredible to them. It’s not costing you anything to come out and support them. We just hope it gets better every year.”