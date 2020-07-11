Bears injure people in separate attacks in Manitou, Aspen

Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday searched for a bear that slashed a woman in Manitou Springs Thursday night.
At about 11:40 p.m., the woman was walking home from work just south of downtown Manitou, which is a short distance west of Colorado Springs.
A sow bear with two cubs charged her, knocking her down as she tried to run, ripping through her shirt to inflict scratches down her back. The woman was also cut up from her fall, but was not severely injured.
Just a few minutes later, one of her coworkers was walking down the same street and was chased by a bear; the coworker escaped by running around a parked vehicle until it wandered off.
“The victim was very lucky she wasn’t more seriously injured in this attack and we are urgently trying to find this bear,” Cody Wigner, assistant area wildlife manager for CPW Colorado Springs region, said in a news release.
Residents were warned to be alert when out and about at night. They were advised to carry bear spray, make noise as they walk, and not to walk alone. All pets should be kept on tight leashes.
Additionally, residents need to secure all trash receptacles, because the bear had been reported as eating regularly from trash cans.
The encounters preceded a Friday-morning incident in Aspen, in which a bear entered a home through the front door and swiped an occupant who got up to check on the noise.
This victim sustained severe cuts and had to be taken into surgery, but is expected to survive.
CPW launched a search for that bear, as well.
Denver-area media reported later Friday that dogs were able to track the bear’s scent and lead wildlife officers to it.
Previous attempts by the agency to haze or capture the bear had not been successful, 9News reported.
It was euthanized, consistent with CPW policy for bears that are habituated to human contact and that attack humans.
Visit cpw.state.co.us for information about living with bears.
