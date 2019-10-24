Has Robbie LeValley tried an Impossible Burger yet?
“Not yet, I probably will, but when I look at the list of ingredients I get a little worried,” she says, with a laugh, during a conversation in her Delta County office where she spends her 8-5 work days in her 24th year as county administrator. During the rest of her life she is a force to be reckoned with in the Delta County, state, and national beef producing industries.
She is a fourth-generation cattle drover. She and her husband Mark and two of their sons run the LeValley Ranch in the North Fork area. She is on the board of directors of the Colorado Beef Council, which administers the Beef Checkoff program in our state. She is well versed in range grass science and the retail meat business. And, she is as at home on a cutting horse among range cattle as she is in her role as the CEO of Delta County. She is the second consecutive North Fork ranch lady to hold the executive reins in Delta County. Before her tenure, Susan Hansen, another North Fork cattle lady, was county administrator.
There isn’t much about the cow business that Robbie doesn’t know. She was kind enough to share some of her thoughts with the Daily Press and the Independent in a free- ranging conversation.
That chat began with a question about the Beef Council’s recent controversy regarding Beef CheckOff funds being spent illegally. A group of Montana producers have an ongoing suit against the Beef Council and the USDA, saying that Beef CheckOff Funds were used to pay for lobbying activities, which is against the law under the USDA program. A headline last week suggested that there was documentation of the illegality.
“It was a bookkeeping error by the USDA,” LeValley says flatly. “There supposedly were $2 million spent on lobbying according to the lawsuits. But that wasn’t the case. It was money legally and correctly spent, except that when the USDA entered it in the books and reports, they coded the line item wrong.”
The Beef CheckOff program is a marketing and education system spawned as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. It is aimed at selling more beef primarily for American producers. The supporting funds are raised through a tax check off that levies $1 per head on cattle sold by US cattle producers (importers pay an equivalent dollar per head fee). You may remember the “Beef, it’s what’s for dinner,” commercials on TV, that was a CheckOff ad campaign to sell beef.
“When the program started it was voted on by everyone in the industry and was approved by 79 percent of the vote. Presently more than $77 million dollars are raised every year to promote beef,” LeValley explains. “The system is closely monitored and regulated.”
With that much money flowing through the checkoff system it is natural that there would be some who would suspect fault.
“But operation of the program is administered by the USDA. At the producer level there are state beef councils, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board of 100 people picked by the USDA, the Federation of State Beef Councils, and an operating committee made up of 20 members selected by the state groups and the Beef Board,” LeValley explains.
She says there is plenty of transparency.
“There are annual audits of our Colorado Beef Council and every four years we are audited on a national basis,” says LeValley. She understands there are critics, after all, the original vote wasn’t unanimous. She also understands that there are producers who are having a hard time for many reasons and they may feel like the money is not being well spent.
Beside hardcore marketing, TV commercials, Social Media and so on, education concerning the beef industry is part of the mission of the Check Off program. Is it education for both consumers and industry people?
“Yes, both. Sometimes the producer doesn’t see what a targeted group, like the Millennials, see on social media,” LeValley says. “But the council has discussed that deficiency and tries to make sure that the producers, purveyors, and packers know and understand what’s going to the public.”
Day-to-day producers have a lot of “irons in the fire” literally and figuratively, and LeValley says sometimes it is hard for them to stop and take a look at Facebook or Twitter. In a simpler time, say, the 1990s, Sam Elliot’s iconic voice overs telling everyone that beef was for dinner reached virtually everyone because print, TV and radio were the only media channels available. Life is more complicated now and sometimes the message can get lost in the noise.
Some of those same food chain folks who wonder about their marketing dollars, are also some of the people who feel like the president and the rest of the world are doing harm to them with the so-called trade war. There are also incidents like the Tyson packing plant fire which disrupted the beef business. Does all that concern ripple down to our local producers on the Western Slope?
“Sure it does, the overall impact locally is we have seen a 20 percent decrease from last year’s prices. But it is not all related to the Tyson fire,” says LeValley. She says that the uncertainty about trade, supply and demand, and weather conditions, specifically droughts that continue in various parts of the country, have affected the prices.
There is a bright side.
“What we really see is the total demand for exports increasing. The demand is flat to slightly increasing,” she says. “We had really good news with the Japan deal, the Taiwan agreement, and now China. Right now, we’re adding $336 per head for fat cattle that are processed. Bring that back to what is happening locally and it is a positive.”
There has been plenty of press pleading the case that the China trade situation and the tariffs are hurting the small producers. LeValley agrees that some producers are suffering short term. But she, as a small producer herself, says we’ve been here before. The solution is to expand the market.
On the Western Slope the majority of the cattle (and other livestock) producers are family operations. Three hundred head or less would describe the average outfit.
“Even when you look at the nationwide picture, most livestock farms and ranches are small businesses,” LeValley says. “Most of our beef and swine come from small farmers who work very hard to make a living.” She agrees that the Cargills and other huge producers still don’t produce as much as the family farms.
“It is true, however, that sometimes those small operations can’t bear the extended difficulty of an extended trade war, where the larger companies will fair better for a while. That creates some resentment. But, again, it has always been that way,” she says. It is probably not going to change, she adds.
Is fake meat a fad or a Trend?
“It’s a blip now, but it could become a trend,” says LeValley about all the hype of non-meat meat. She says there is a lot of money being spent trying to come up with something that can actually compete with livestock in the food chain.
For all of the bad press the cattle industry gets nowadays, a cow is a pretty amazing animal that does what the plant-based meat substitute process does only much more efficiently.
“Part of what the Check Off program is doing is making the point through education that a cow is an efficient protein producer. It takes land where no food is (or can be) produced and returns a quality protein product,” LeValley says.
That idea coupled with advances in range grass cultivation, such as managed grazing, and increases in the efficiency of cattle production and we see how grazing impact on the environment is way down. The LeValley ranch has developed a managed grazing program over the past three decades and the payback has been worth it.
“When we started really paying attention, I started counting the different flora, weeds or flowers, and I counted 36. Now, after managing our grazing program we’re up to 48 species,” she says. The increase in species didn’t come from the LeValley’s planting anything. It came about because the newly identified plants are given a chance in the soil and climate where they could thrive. The number of species is important because it helps maintain a healthy range. This happens because with more species available there are always some that will propagate when others won’t, such as under drought conditions.
The range flora species increase was made more likely by the grazing management plan that the LeValley’s adopted as they went. The plan is a lot like crop rotation in plant farming.
“We systematically rotate our cattle through our allotments with the idea of giving each piece of ground a 23 month rest between grazings,” says LeValley. This allows the range plants to develop better root systems and allows those other species to emerge. It has been proven that range grass, correctly grazed, develops a healthier root system than ranges that are not grazed at all.
The recent opening of the Pasture Plot at the Delta County Fairgrounds developed by the Colorado University Extension Service, with funding help from Delta County, is, in some respects, a reflection of the work that LeValley and other ranchers have done.
“Delta County funded that project and provided the ground for it because it is so practical,” LeValley says. “I go by there everyday on my way home. You would be amazed how many people are there studying what’s been discovered.”
Some things never change
Family farms, while they have more technology, range science, advanced breeding and marketing than was around 80 years ago, still face the same basic issues that keep some ranchers and farmers awake at night.
“You know I read a news story from 1940 recently. What they were worried about was the average age of the producer. And they worried about who (sons and daughters) were coming back to the ranch (after school) and they were worried about regulations,” LeValley says. That is exactly what troubles us today.
For state and federal grazing permit holders the regulation issue is taxing.
“One operator may have permits with two or three agencies, forest service here and BLM over there and Fish and Wildlife over all. A grazer has a hard time following the requirements because each agency may do things a little differently from allotment to allotment,” says LeValley.
A permit holder can have an established process that he has been using for years, and a new regulation will be put in place, making the process obsolete and illegal. The other problem for range users is understanding the priorities of the different agencies and the land use priorities for each of the allotments. One operator may have dozens of allotments and on one, the priority may be multiple use and, on another, it may be public recreation. So, what do you do to protect yourself?
“We’ve learned that you need to document everything you do when it comes to your permits,” says LeValley. “Don’t depend on an agency to do it for you. Document everything you do regarding the health of the range and the wildlife habitat. Also lean on the local and state livestock associations and their expertise.”
This is a busy time of the year for LeValley. Besides a growing county to look after, it is gathering (roundup) time on the summer ranges for the LeValley family. Then comes branding, snipping, and ear tagging, followed by months of supplemental feeding a couple of hundred Angus cows. But as Robbie would say, “That’s the way it is.”
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
