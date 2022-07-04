Ben Harris of Montrose gets included into a special club come Friday, July 8.
One hundred years of age!
How special is that? He joins a group of about 650 Coloradans who have notched the milestone.
“I grew up in Montrose. The only paved thoroughfare was Main Street and the paving ended at Hartman Brothers,” said Harris last week in an interview at the Coffee Trader with his son, Bill Harris, and great-grandson, Bentley Harris.
When Ben Harris arrived, July 8, 1922, the son of Ella (Haney) and R.D. Harris, the population of Montrose was about 3,600. He spent most of his youth living with his grandparents, William G. and Cynthia Haney. His granddad farmed and worked as a blacksmith during the construction of the Gunnison Tunnel. After the tunnel was completed, his grandfather opened a blacksmith shop where the current post office is.
His forebears also included local business owners, dentists, and public servants who filled leadership spots on the Montrose County commission and city council.
He graduated from Montrose High School, Class of 1940, and at one point in his youth, he was a Daily Press carrier, working the downtown route for publisher-editor C.E. Adams.
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Harris volunteered to serve his country. He spent 42 months in uniform for the Army adjutant general corps in France and Germany. Harris visited Paris after its liberation before returning home in 1946.
After the war, he finished his business administration degree work at the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in 1948. He was a collegiate swimmer.
Harris came home to Montrose and for nine years, was the office manager for Hartman Brothers. He and Norma Geraldine (Jerry) Hyink married in 1952 and had two children, William and Dana (Johnson). They were married for 53 years until her passing in 2006.
She was the longtime secretary in the guidance counseling office at Montrose High School.
They had four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In 1957, Harris began a long association with what was then known as Montrose National Bank. It was located then in the Krebs-Mabrey building, which was removed in 1974 and replaced by Bank of the West. It’s now the home of San Juan Construction. Montrose National Bank was purchased by United Bank of Colorado and became known as the United Bank of Montrose.
A group of local investors, including Harris, bought the bank after a few years and renamed it First National. It was sold to Bank One in 1995 and Harris retired from the banking business two years later.
Along the way, Harris was a 75-year member of the Masons and a lifetime Elk’s Club member. He was also a lifetime member of what was then the Montrose Chamber of Commerce Redcoats. The group sponsored socials and were regulars at business openings and anniversaries.
“It was a small world then,” said Harris, of local banking. “We all knew each other and knew our customers.” There was less paperwork, he noted, and bankers knew who they were lending to.
One more secret to a long life: “I’ve been healthy,” said Ben. “I’ve had some ups and downs, but I’ve been blessed.”
Harris lives independently in Montrose. His son, Bill Harris, a retired nurse anesthetist, checks in on him regularly along with Haney Burtis, a half-brother. “We don’t give him any slack,” said Bill, cracking wise with a laugh.
Any fatherly wisdom from Ben to Bill?
“Yes. He told me to get a job that uses your brain and not your back.”
There will be an open house birthday celebration for Harris from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest.