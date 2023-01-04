corn harvest 2 (copy)

Packers wait for pickers to load a basket with corn to be put into crates to be loaded onto trucks for shipping during the 2022 corn harvest for Tuxedo Corn Company in Olathe. The harvesting crews are mostly comprised of migrant workers.

 (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s proposal to reform a temporary guest worker program used by many agricultural workers was rejected. The bill, also known as the Affordable and Secure Food Act, offered a more predictable and affordable pathway to citizenship.

Bennet unveiled the bill on Dec. 15 with support from the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and several agriculture businesses, who called on Congress to include the Affordable and Secure Food Act in the federal spending bill before the end of the year.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?