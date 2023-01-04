U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s proposal to reform a temporary guest worker program used by many agricultural workers was rejected. The bill, also known as the Affordable and Secure Food Act, offered a more predictable and affordable pathway to citizenship.
Bennet unveiled the bill on Dec. 15 with support from the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and several agriculture businesses, who called on Congress to include the Affordable and Secure Food Act in the federal spending bill before the end of the year.
The act would have secured H-2A visas for year-round migrant workers, facilitated legal status for farmworkers and their families after a decade of work and established a mandatory, electronic employment verification system for agricultural work across the country.
Bennet’s office noted that the ongoing labor crisis is one of the top concerns reported by farmers and ranchers in Colorado.
“Their operations are at risk because of the labor crisis and so it's been a top priority for him,” an aide from Bennet’s office told the Montrose Daily Press. “Rising food prices have also been a big motivator for him in terms of taking action to address this problem.”
Bennet decided to pursue the newly proposed bill last month after previous efforts to collaborate with Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho failed.
The senators had worked for nearly two years on a companion bill to the House-passed Farm Workforce Modernization Act, but reached a stalemate in progress.
Bennet’s legislation was introduced with the support of a couple of House Republicans, according to the senator’s office aide.
In a signed letter to the U.S. Senate, over 240 agricultural industry groups urged U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to attach the bill to the end-of-year omnibus bill.
“The ongoing farm workforce crisis is hindering agricultural production and contributing to food price inflation,” the letter said. “We must address this now, so our producers can continue to grow, feed, clothe and fuel our nation.”
The letter also wrote that Bennet’s legislation would provide stability for existing workers and “account for real cost savings for farmers and consumers across the country.”
But the legislative piece wasn’t included in the federal government’s end-of-year funding bill.
In response, Bennet wrote that, "Congress has a responsibility to save our family farms and ranches, fix our broken immigration system, secure our nation’s food supply, and lower costs for American families. We cannot let politics stop us from taking action. This is a matter of economic security, food security, and national security – and I will pursue every opportunity to pass this bill.”
The direct impact to immigrant agriculture workers
It was a heavy blow for immigrant agricultural workers across the country and on the Western Slope, according to Ricardo Perez, executive director for the Hispanic Affairs Project.
“We are very disappointed because we are very sad for our members who are ranch and farm workers,” Perez said, emphasizing workers permanently living in the U.S. and work year-round in rural and agricultural industries. “We know they are making a very extraordinary contribution to our country. Many of them have family and many of them are also are undocumented.”
The bill would provide two years of residency to permanent migrant workers, effectively introducing these workers to the immigration legal system while working.
For farm workers like Mario Ceniceros, the bill would have addressed a pressing issue of labor and quality of life. At the age of 49, Ceniceros works in the field mostly cultivating fruit and vegetables, but he and his family spent most of their lives as farmworkers.
“I do not think people understand us,” Ceniceros said of the bill’s rejection. “We are here working hard to make a way to live. Every year, we are paying taxes and doing everything normal people do, but because we are immigrants, the treatment is different.”
Ceniceros said his joy upon hearing about the bill’s proposal was short-lived. He and his family now have a driver’s license in Colorado with the help of HAP, but are not yet permanent residents.
This makes it difficult for his family to live without immigration status.
Because of low wages, Ceniceros doesn’t own land or a home—and now, he isn’t sure of his future in agriculture.
He noted that his employer provides him a place to live, but that the future remains unstable in the event his boss decides to cancel the job.
“This is the main reason sometimes I am thinking of finding a different job, and I am pleased to see my two kids are doing a different kind of work (not in the ag industry),” he continued. “The vast majority of workers are Hispanics. I do not see white people there. Without our work, the farm business is broke.”
Raul Mendez, a farmworker in Olathe and Delta for over nine years, echoed Ceniceros’ sentiments. Mendez works with cows, corn, onion and beans. He grew up on a ranch in Mexico where they learned to work the field before going to school.
Mendez arrived with his H-2A visa for five years before meeting his wife in Delta. He found farm work immediately due to the high need for workers. Not having a green card comes with high instability, however.
“It was a big surprise for me and my family to hear about this bill, and I was excited about it,” Mendez said. “This is something very important for us because we are unsafe living and working here without a full (immigration) status.”
Mendez recalled participating in several Grand Junction rallies in 2006 organized by HAP where workers spoke with legislatures who thanked them for their work.
“Nothing happened,” he said.
“We, as immigrants, are the last people in everything in this country. If we do not work, I do not know what could happen in this country without (us) producing this land and the food. The workers are immigrants. It is very hard work, but like me, there are others happy to work in the field.”
There are no official plans for next steps in pursuing the bill again, but Perez hopes to lend support in the next legislative session.
“We'll be checking with our senator's office in case we can act in support, advocating for that because it's impacting directly with members who are farm and ranch workers,” he said.