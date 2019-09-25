CMU professor of history and political science Tim Winegard is bringing the topic of New York Times’ Bestseller to Montrose from 6:30-8 p.m. today at Cascade Hall multipurpose room on the CMU Montrose campus.
The event is free and open to the public
Winegard’s fifth book, The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator, posits imagining a world without deadly mosquitoes.
History and the world we know would be completely unrecognizable. With insights of the impact of the mosquito on history and fast-paced storytelling, Winegard’s book, which is also an International Bestseller, is the untold story of the mosquito’s reign through human history.
Winegard completed his Ph.D. in history at the University of Oxford and has taught at Colorado Mesa University since 2012.
He is also the head coach of the CMU hockey team. He also served nine years as an officer in the Canadian and British Armed Forces.
