Galloping Goose No. 4 has flown in from Telluride to meet other Geese from the flock for the Railway Fest in Ridgway this weekend.
The Ridgway Railroad Museum is hosting, as part of Old West Fest, rides on several different train motors and Galloping Geese. There will also be guest lectures, hikes along the old railroad spurs and more.
Ridgway has a rich railroad history dating back to the 1890s. It is the birthplace and headquarters of the famed Rio Grande Southern Railroad started by Otto Mears to haul minerals such as gold and silver. Nine motors were built in the second roundhouse in Ridgway.
Motors are large sedans, such as Pierce Arrows, that were bought at auction, usually for 50 or 75 cents. They were then reconfigured to run on the narrow gauge railroad tracks and were created to save money for the railroad. The first motor built in Ridgway was in 1913, with several more being built in the 1930’s. A motor could haul passengers, the mail, and a small amount of goods with just one employee, whereas the whole train would take several employees and much more money in costs. Four of these motors later became Galloping Geese. This weekend, five of those motors and Geese will be returning to Ridgway, for the biggest gathering since 1951.
The term Galloping Goose has unknown origins, but it was first used by a Denver newspaper in 1941 and it is used on motors that were reconfigured from hauling supplies to hauling passengers. When they became used for sightseeing and tourists, they became a Galloping Goose.
There was a narrow gauge railroad from Ridgway, up Dallas Divide, to Telluride, down to Dolores, over to Mancos and on to Durango, 162 miles, with a 10-mile spur up to Telluride. There was a roundhouse west of Ridgway that burned down. After the second time it burned down, the roundhouse was moved to where the hardware store currently is in Ridgway.
Narrow gauge rail cars were used in this area, as narrow gauge can make sharper turns through mountains and canyons, and it is much less expensive, both in labor and supplies, to build narrow gauge tracks.
In the early 1900s, the trains hauled livestock from winter and summer pastures. There are records at the museum about Billy and Blondie, two goats hired by the railroad. Sheep did not like being loaded into the railroad cars, so they used Billy and Blondie to load them. Billy & Blondie would walk into the railroad car, the sheep would follow and the goats would circle around and exit the car. Their reward? Chewing tobacco. It shows in the receipts at the museum that they were paid in chewing tobacco.
The RR Museum has the fourth longest narrow gauge track in Colorado and will be offering rides on Galloping Geese and motors this weekend. It costs $5 to enter the museum to the museum, and unlimited rides all day long, kids under 10 are free. Karl Schaeffer said “Our purpose is not to make money, it is to educate.”
Visit the Ridgway Railroad Museum this weekend during West Fest, a tribute to the 50th anniversary of John Wayne making the movie True Grit in Ridgway. The museum is located at 200 N. Railroad in Ridgway, across from the fire station.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
