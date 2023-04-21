A way-above-average snowpack has already begun melting, meaning rivers on the Western Slope will likely be rushing this year — and some nearby adventure outfitters will be happy to see it.
The increased flows will likely have both positive and negative impacts on the services, but owners and managers agreed: southwestern Colorado needs water, and nobody’s complaining about it.
“We need the water, this is what we’ve been praying for,” said Tim Patterson, owner of RIGS Fly Shop and Guide Service in Ridgway.
The shop runs trips year-round on streams and rivers in the region, and while Patterson said high snowmelt could change or cancel some plans, fluctuating weather and water conditions are just part of the business.
“We can’t control mother nature, and it’s a mixed blessing,” he said.
As of March 21, the Daily Press reported SnoTel sites above nearby waterways and their reservoirs show big-time snowpack, with the gauge at Columbine Pass sitting at 262% of normal and more than 41 inches of snow water equivalent on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
It’s already melting, as evidenced by the flooding seen earlier this week at the Heritage Estates neighborhood off Marine Road.
Outfitters can’t predict what the melt and rivers will look like yet, as the weather over the next few months will determine how quickly and consistently it melts.
But they’re gearing up for bigger water and longer seasons in some sports.
Hollis Brake, a manager at Montrose Surf and Cycle, said the increased snowmelt means a longer surf season, happy rafters and kayakers and a healthier environment.
“We’ll get a lot more business and a lot more excitement from it,” he said, as bigger waves at Montrose Water Sports Park mean big fun for local surfers.
Flows to that river segment are largely controlled by releases at the Ridgway Reservoir, though Brake said it’s still hard to predict when the melt will come and when release decisions will be made.
The shop offers kayak, stand-up paddleboard and surf lessons and sales in addition to a full outdoor shop with other goods and services like bike repairs and climbing gear. It also offers free surf lessons on demo days on Wednesdays in July and August, which Hollis said may be trickier with increased flow. While more experienced surfers, some of whom are already in the water, will enjoy the bigger waves, the environment can make teaching and learning more difficult.
Though the surf season typically runs from April to late October, spanning around half the year, Brake said that timeline may be even longer in 2023.
John Duncan, one of the owners of Telluride Outside, is also gearing up for a bigger and longer rafting season.
The outfitter offers stand-up paddleboard, rafting, jeep and fly fishing tours in the summer, and Duncan said the increased snowpack and melt will have mixed effects on the services. In general, he believes it will have a neutral impact on business in the short term and be very positive in the long run, for the industry as well as the environment.
Rafting will likely get the biggest boost, and Duncan hopes the season may last throughout July and be extra exciting.
“There should be some legitimate whitewater,” he said.
In lower-snowpack years, the service is unable to run raft trips even at the beginning of July, since runoff can be at its highest during the spring as snow melts.
Duncan said there may be some early-season planning challenges and negative impacts on other services, however, like fly-fishing and Jeep tours.
With more snow at high elevations, destinations like Black Bear and Imogene Pass may open later in the season. But, there’s a trade-off here: Duncan said the vehicles can still get pretty high without crossing the actual passes, and some early-season tours will likely face a lot less traffic. And when summer finally hits, the views may be even more spectacular than usual.
“The benefit of a big snow year is that the wildflowers will be incredible,” Duncan said.
But the same high — and maybe even white — water that will make rafting and kayaking more exciting can cause challenges for the spring fly-fishing season, according to both Duncan and Patterson.
Patterson explained fly fishing trips on the Uncompahgre, Gunnison and San Miguel rivers, Gunnison Gorge and high alpine streams are a huge part of RIGS’ business. He expects a longer season due to the expected high runoff, but said it could also impact water clarity and safety in the early months of the season. He said keeping an eye on the forecast and safety conditions, and canceling or changing trips if necessary, has always been part of the business, and he expects the high runoff to mean a longer overall season in the summer.
“This will pay dividends later in the season with really strong flows and conditions,” he said. “I’m thankful for every drop of water we get.”