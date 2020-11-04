Typically, 75-year-old Montrose resident Stephen Hills is volunteering at a special local event, eager to help Montrose organizations or nonprofits as a retiree in the community, including the Museum of the Mountain West.
It was no different on Election Day as Hills stood tall between the entrance at the Montrose County Event Center and the voting plaza. He’s participated in three different elections over the past four years prior to Tuesday, including the 2016 presidential election.
Tuesday, Hills was serving as an election judge — he had been verifying signatures on mail in and drop off ballots prior to Tuesday — and basking in the experience of being in the thick of a presidential election.
“I’m looking for stuff to do, and I like to do stuff that helps out the community,” he said.
The 2020 election isn't Hills’ first experience involved in the behind the scenes of an election, but it’s certainly been the most unique.
“This one, definitely. No question about it,” Hills said when asked which election, of those he’s participated in, has shown the most energy from its voters. “You can see it all over the country, and here, too. Saturday there were people out with flags going up and down the street, trying to get people’s attention to get them out to vote. It’s a big deal.”
Montrose County employed 25 to 30 election workers for the 2020 presidential election, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said. Several election veterans returned to man their posts, and unlike any other year, more workers were brought in.
“This is the biggest election we’ve ever had,” she said. “ ... because it’s so much bigger, we brought more (workers) in.”
Guynes herself was working her 16th election. She, too, agreed with the sentiment shared by Hills.
“Presidentials always have the highest turnout, by far,” Guynes said. “The most emotionally charged in every way … this year, there has been something new every week."
In particular, there was worry violence could yield to the streets depending on early election results. Several larger cities nationwide boarded up downtown businesses ahead of Tuesday to avoid any potential vandalism or damage.
But in Montrose, sentiment seemed calm at polling stations on Tuesday, both at Montrose County Court House and the event center, with in-person, and drop off, turnout much higher than years past, Hills said.
“There’s more people this year probably twice as many,” Hills said. "We’ve had a lot.”
Though election workers, who are paid $11 an hour for their service in Montrose County on Election Day, make up the majority of the team, community volunteers join the fray to assist voters who head to the polls — helping register new voters, explaining certain terminology, and guiding voters to the correct areas.
“This year we did,” Guynes said, when asked if there was an increase in volunteer interest. “Usually we don’t, but this year we did. I think because of the (heightened interest) around it, people knew that we would be needing it.
“They want to help, step up with their civic duty. I think everybody was that way. The ones that have done it year after year love it and they love knowing the process of it, and I think that kind of exhilarates everybody — being in the middle of it and seeing how detailed and what a great system we have, so it empowers them to go out into the community and talk about it.”
Donna Dino, a volunteer and Montrose resident, was stationed near the entrance of the event center. It was Dino’s first time volunteering during an election.
“I’ve learned a whole lot about the whole process and how precise the counts are. It’s pretty amazing” Dino said. “Quite a few people are registering to vote.”
A flurry of young, unregistered voters visited the event center on Tuesday, eager to participate in their first election.
Charlotte Hills, an election worker, has experience at elections, her first being the primary before the 2016 presidential election. A trend she noticed was the uptick in new voters across all ages.
“We’ve had probably 30 new registered voters today,” Charlotte said in the early afternoon on Tuesday.
“I think there’s been a lot more interest by younger voters who have registered online,” Charlotte said. “We've had more questions about the process.”
In fact, an 84-year-old voter, for the first time, registered to vote on Tuesday at the event center, and encouraged her grandsons to vote, too, Charlotte said.
“It’s been interesting,” she said. “We’ve had young voters, older voters, new voters.”
Beyond his wish to help the community as a retiree, Hills acknowledged taking part in something that holds heavy importance.
“You got to make sure you do it right,” Hills said. “You’ve got to be conscious of people not following out their ballot right or not signing their ballot right, all that stuff. You’ve got to be responsible to make sure they actually do the right thing and get their votes in so it can be counted. So it’s a little more important than volunteering at a museum or something like that because you’re electing people, and you want it done right.”
Montrose voters seemed to do their part Tuesday, avoiding any potential disruptions.
The seamlessness of it was something Mary, a Montrose resident and also a first time volunteer, appreciated as she navigated the behind the scenes portion of the day.
“It’s been pleasant and everybody that’s been in has been pleasant," Mary said. "We haven’t had any problems. It’s kind of nice to be in the middle of it. This is a big deal election.”
