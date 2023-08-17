Bike-in for "Barbie" this weekend

MABA's previous bike-in nights were DIY affairs, but this year they're partnering with the Star Drive-In for a showing of "Barbie" and "Meg 2: The Trench" (Courtesy photo-Jeff Rice)

Moviegoers around the world have donned their pinkest ‘fits and piled into theaters to see the flick of the summer — Greta Gerwig’s smash-hit “Barbie” of course. 

Jeff Rice is no different. But instead of sporting the titular character’s signature color, he’ll don a surfer-blonde wig and white fur coat, styled after one of Ken’s (Ryan Gosling’s) memorable looks, when he rolls up to see the blockbuster at the Star Drive-In Theatre this Saturday.



