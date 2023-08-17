Bike-in for "Barbie" this weekend

Moviegoers around the world have donned their pinkest ‘fits and piled into theaters to see the flick of the summer — Greta Gerwig’s smash-hit “Barbie” of course.
Jeff Rice is no different. But instead of sporting the titular character’s signature color, he’ll don a surfer-blonde wig and white fur coat, styled after one of Ken’s (Ryan Gosling’s) memorable looks, when he rolls up to see the blockbuster at the Star Drive-In Theatre this Saturday.
He’ll also be arriving on two wheels, to celebrate the Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance’s Bike-In Movie Night.
Rice is the president of the organization, and said it’s been at least five years since the group has done a bike-in movie — and the first time they’ve worked with the local drive-in. But the time was right to bring the event back.
“It's going to be a really neat event to see the bikes along with the cars, and the movie of the summer,” he said.
Pam Friend, owner of the drive-in, said the front row is reserved for the bikers. The first 100 will get in for free Saturday night, thanks to a partnership between the alliance and Latitude Insurance.
“It will be awesome to see all the bikes in the front row,” she said. “This is a first for something like this.”
Doors will open at 7:15 p.m., and the movie starts when the sun goes down. A second feature, “Meg 2: The Trench” will follow “Barbie.”
Friend said both films were also played this past weekend, and they were so popular she’s running them again.
Rice is also excited to work with the drive-in, and said previous events were DIY-style in parks and backyards, with MABA members handling the projections. Now, he’s leaving it to the experts and hoping a crowd will follow.
“There are not too many drive-ins left, and the ones that are left are hanging on as best they can,” he said. “It’s great when the community comes together and supports the drive-in.”
Before the event, riders can also pull up to the boutique/gallery/creative studio Mosaic, located at 21 N. Cascade Ave., for a free bike-decorating event starting at 6 p.m. Owner Leanne Johnson said there will be drink specials at the pre-event and streamers, balloons and glow sticks for bike decorating.
A former member of MABA’s board, she was excited to pitch in for the event — and she waited until the bike-in to see the feature film.
After the group finishes crafting, she said, everyone is welcome to ride together to the drive-in at 600 E. Miami Road.
“It’s just a low key, fun thing. Anyone is welcome to come,” she said.
Of course, people usually drive to the drive-in– and that arrangement comes with a built-in place to sit. Rice said riders will have to get creative, and recommended bringing beach chairs or sleeping bags.
He also noted the sun will be long gone when the feature ends, and said riders should consider safety precautions, like reflectors and bike lights, on the way home.
Rice hopes the bike-in will also plant a seed in people’s minds that it’s fun and easy to bike to events, appointments and work — and maybe convince some to ditch the four-wheeled vehicles for cycles when they have a chance.
