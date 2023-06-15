Many local officials may be relieved to see a certain land use bill lost in the recent legislative session.
Back in April, Montrose City Council spoke in strong opposition against Senate Bill 23-213, a bill that would take certain zoning and land use decisions from local authority and place these decisions into state authority.
“We feel that it is enormous overreach by the state government in an attempt to insert themselves into local government decisions,” said city councilor Dave Frank to the Daily Press in early April while he was serving as Mayor.
Current Mayor Barbara Bynum — then mayor pro-tem — and other members of the council also shared their disagreement of this bill.
“There is a housing crisis across the state and in Montrose,” said Bynum. “We know that, and we’re making strides here in the community but that should be done at the local level.”
At their April 18 regular meeting, the city council unanimously approved a resolution stating their official opposition to the bill.
Colorado Municipal League (CML) created a Letter of Opposition for officials to sign as well as provided a sample resolution for municipalities to adopt.
Executive director of CML, Kevin Bommer, explained previously to the Daily Press that, while this resolution has no legal or legislative implications, it allows a city like Montrose to formally state their position on the bill.
Montrose County was also against the bill, with county commissioner Sue Hansen stating that “Each county and municipality has the ability to create regulations that fit with their own community.”
Senator Dominick Moreno along with Representatives Iman Jodeh and Steven Woodrow sponsored this bill.
“Colorado is facing an affordability crisis driven primarily from a lack of housing supply that is driving up costs for families, increasing the price of goods and services, hurting our environment, and leading to inefficient water use in communities across the state,” said Jodeh, the democratic majority co-whip. “Housing is a policy priority for me so it was important for me to work on a piece of legislation that reflected that priority, with a holistic approach centered around transportation, water, affordable housing, anti-displacement, all to insure people can live in the communities they work in.
“Our land use proposal would have built more housing now to bring down costs by cutting red tape and allowing property owners to build the types of properties Coloradans want and can afford in the communities they love,” continued Jodeh.
Woodrow also felt that this bill would help with the housing affordability crisis in Colorado: “A huge culprit (of this crisis) are exclusionary laws that prohibit different types of multifamily housing. SB23-213 looked to bar such exclusionary laws and allow for more types of housing, including accessory dwelling units and more dense housing located by transit. It also would have set us on a path to grow in a cohesive, strategic way as a State instead of the patchwork, sprawling approach we have now.”
The bill was lost in early May at the end of the legislative session.
“Certain folks are heavily invested in the status quo of being able to control, on a local level, the types of housing people build. They want these decisions to remain at a level where they are able — for one reason or another — to stifle development and force other communities to share an outsized burden of Colorado's housing needs,” said Woodrow.
Jodeh noted that misinformation on what the bill would do factored into it being lost.
“I’m disappointed that certain interests were able to use their power to preserve the status quo that clearly isn’t working for families,” stated Jodeh. “I am proud that over 200 stakeholder meetings happened during the life of this bill. But I think there was a lot of misinformation circulating around the realities of what this bill would do statewide, ultimately influencing the opponents of the bill.”
Everyone in the state suffers under this crisis, explained Woodrow, listing those who cannot afford increasing rents to first-time home buyers who can’t afford to buy close to where they work.
“The folks who philosophically oppose this type of reform want to ensure that locally elected politicians have the ability to exclude development. It's about power,” he said.
Representatives are working on plans to address the current housing crisis.
“We will continue to meet with all stakeholders and look for local champions who understand the need to move on from exclusionary zoning,” shared Woodrow.
“Many local governments are working hard to address this challenge, but it’s clear that if local governments could solve this problem on their own, we wouldn’t have the housing affordability crisis we now face,” concluded Jodeh. “This is a statewide problem that deserves a coordinated, statewide solution. I know many lawmakers are interested in bringing back aspects of this plan next year.”