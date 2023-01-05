Trailblazer and beloved Montrose volunteer Bill Harris is stepping down from the Montrose Uncompahgre Trails committee board after 33 years.

Harris has been instrumental in the planning and building of numerous mountain bike trails in the area, including Kokopelli’s Trail, Tabeguache, Cerro Summit, Electric Hills and more. He’s also the original founder of Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) and authored “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau” in 1989.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?