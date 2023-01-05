Bill Harris was presented the "MUT of a Lifetime" award by the Montrose Uncompahgre Trails committee for 33 years of volunteer hours and service. Harris founded the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association in 1989 and is retiring from the MUT board, a chapter of the association. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Uncompahgre Trails)
Around 60 people from the community, including local organizations, gathered on Dec. 1 to celebrate Bill Harris' 33 years of service to the outdoors and overall community. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Uncompahgre Trails)
Trailblazer and beloved Montrose volunteer Bill Harris is stepping down from the Montrose Uncompahgre Trails committee board after 33 years.
Harris has been instrumental in the planning and building of numerous mountain bike trails in the area, including Kokopelli’s Trail, Tabeguache, Cerro Summit, Electric Hills and more. He’s also the original founder of Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) and authored “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau” in 1989.
Harris’ impact on the region’s mountain biking community was significant enough to earn him a dedicated trail named after him, known as the “Power Bill” at the Electric Hills trail system. Without Harris, said Garry Baker, the trail wouldn’t be anywhere close to where it is today. In fact, much of the mountain biking and outdoors recreation community’s growth was spurred by Harris’ efforts.
Baker has known Harris for over 20 years after meeting through COPMOBA. For Baker, his friend’s impact extends beyond biking and the outdoors.
“He's just been an amazing role model and he set the standard…for me to get more involved and to contribute, and to make a difference in the community,” Baker said of his friend. “I know he set that example for dozens of other people.”
Baker credits Harris for inspiring a multitude of people, including young people, to join the mountain biking nonprofit (MUT). Harris has also been a dependable friend and is often first on the scene when help is needed for a project.
Harris’ main objective has always been to inspire people to see the beauty in the outdoors, but he also does the work to ensure people are able to visit these areas.
Garry recalled his friend helping design the Tabeguache trail that connects Montrose to Grand Junction, and how the trail incorporates into a larger loop with the Kokopelli and Paradox trails.
For Jeff Rice, former MUT board member and Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance (MABA) organizer, his time with Harris was fleeting and inspirational.
“Working with him quite honestly was an inspiration. I volunteered a good amount, but I can't ever keep up with the example that he has set forth and I think there's few that can. I mean, Bill is truly one of a kind,” Rice said of the Montrose trail builder.
Rice quipped that Harris must sleep only a few hours a night with his busy schedule, but the joke speaks to Harris’ work in and out of the outdoors industry.
The local was a member of the Colorado Canyons Association among several other organizations within the Montrose community. He also regularly contributes columns to the Montrose Daily Press.
Harris, now in his 70s, was a nurse during his working career—before it was common for men to enter the field. The profession was all the more fitting for his generosity and compassion, Baker said.
“It really speaks to the kind of guy he is,” said Baker. “He's a caring person and he wants to help people. Nursing is a really good example: It's hands on. You're directly helping people. You're making them feel better. You're taking care of them. You're making sure that you know they are staying healthy and you're really watching out for them. It's hard to think of somebody more fitting to be a nurse.”
Harris may be retiring from the MUT board, but Rice said the outdoors enthusiast still plans to stick around and share his wealth of knowledge.
Harris found himself surrounded by around 60 people last month at Bicycle Outfitters, who gathered to pay tribute to the community staple and volunteer. Chowdown provided drinks, donated funds and a “MUT of a Lifetime” award to the honoree.
“It's not just the mountain bike trails that can benefit from his help, but so many other nonprofits and outdoor enthusiasts get to ride on the coattails of what Bill Harris has produced,” Rice said. “He is just an example of an individual who gets involved, and is a part of the ‘change to be the change’ that he wants to see in the community. And it was just really inspiring.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
