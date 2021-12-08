Bill in works would tighten reins on funeral home industry by broadening DORA access to records, premises

If a bill Reps. Matt Soper and Dylan Roberts are planning goes forward next session, state regulators could inspect mortuary/crematory business records and premises upon receiving a complaint of alleged improprieties. Currently, the Department of Regulatory Agencies can only do so if criminal charges are brought.
Soper, R-Delta County, said the bill — which he and Roberts, D-Avon, intend to introduce next session — would fill a critical gap and, like previous funeral industry regulations he championed, is partly driven by the Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors “body brokering” case in Montrose.
“This bill is trying to solve a problem (like) in Sunset Mesa where DORA knew for a couple years something wasn’t right, but it didn’t reach the level of a criminal complaint,” Soper, a Republican, said.
“The only way they could get inside was if there was more evidence a crime had been committed. But to know whether a criminal activity was happening, such as abuse of a corpse, they would need to go in and see that the paperwork was what it said it was, that bodies were where they were supposed to be and being cremated in accordance with state law.”
Sunset Mesa’s former operator, Megan Hess, and her mother Shirley Koch are under federal indictment on mail fraud charges related to more than 30 decedents.
The government alleges the now-closed funeral home, as part of a “scheme,” harvested and sold human remains without permission from their next of kin. It further alleges the women shipped the remains of three bodies who had tested positive for hepatitis-C without the appropriate paperwork, thus violating the law concerning transport of hazardous materials.
Trial has been set for next year.
In separate civil actions predating the 2020 indictment, dozens of people sued Sunset Mesa based on similar allegation. Some also allege having been given something other than their loved ones’ cremains.
The Sunset Mesa defendants have denied the civil and criminal allegations. In a recent motion to stay one of the suits they said the case is based on “media frenzy” that was designed to mislead readers.
Soper relayed that in the years prior to the FBI raiding Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in 2018, Delta County coroners had raised suspicions, but their information wasn’t enough to support a state-level search warrant.
In 2014, the Colorado Office of the State Registrar of Vital Statistics had informed DORA of three instances in which a disposition permit for remains had not been issued to the satisfaction of Delta County. The registrar raised concerns over reported “issues with timely registration.”
When the FBI served warrants at Sunset Mesa in 2018, the state also was on scene. The state at first suspended the funerary and crematory regulations for Sunset Mesa. Hess ultimately surrendered them in an agreement under which she did not admit DORA’s allegations about the disposition of cremains and paperwork issues.
Soper said he was surprised to learn DORA has more authority to inspect business records and the shop floors of hairdressers than of funeral homes.
“And yet, when people are dealing with loved ones who died, this is the most vulnerable time of their life and they need to have the expectation that when the state is regulating business, it’s there to regulate consumer protection,” he said.
That means ensuring families receive the correct cremains or that bodies are buried as and where they should be, he said.
“No one wants to think about fraud when their loved one has just died.”
The pending legislation is also driven by the more recent scandal that ensnared the former Lake County coroner, who operated several funeral homes in Lake and Eagle counties. At one of them, investigators allegedly found a decaying body, a stillborn baby and bags of cremains unlabeled, according to the Colorado Sun. The former coroner, Shannon Kent, and his wife both were charged.
Judy Cressler, one of several Western Slope residents who used Sunset Mesa for a family member’ arrangements, said she welcomes the bill Soper and Roberts are planning.
“DORA needs a lot more teeth. They don’t have much right now,” she said.
Cressler’s father Harold was supposed to have been donated for research and then the remains that were left were to be returned for cremation. However, Sunset Mesa allegedly sold the body to a plastination company and Harold Cressler ended up in Saudi Arabia. The funeral home allegedly returned ashes that weren’t his to the Cressler family.
Soper said he and Roberts are thinking of making the bill a tribute to Rick Neuendorf, who with Judy Cressler and others was a vocal advocate for reform.
Cressler said Neuendorf — whose wife Cherrie’s body was allegedly sold without his consent — died Dec. 4, after entering hospice care with COVID-19.
“He was one of the shining stars of our ‘family’ that we formed. I knew there were going to be people who didn’t get to see (the outcome of the case), but I just didn’t think that Rick wouldn’t be one of them,” Cressler said. “I’m really pleased that Rep. Soper is going to do that in honor of Rick. That is so fitting.”
Neuendorf had been outspoken about the case, forming part of a core group of advocates who worked to keep it in the public eye.
“We just wanted to shout from the rooftops what had been done to our loved ones. Rick was one of those. He was one of the torch carriers. It became like a family because we shared in this horrible atrocity not many of us can understand,” Cressler said, remembering her friend for his humor — and the deep love he had for Cherrie.
She spoke with Neuendorf just days before his death. Cressler knew time was short for him and said he knew it too.
“It wasn’t goodbye for us, it was ‘See you later.’ But he’s with the love of his life now. I told him: ‘When I make it to heaven, I’ll find you and I’ll get to meet your wife,” said Cressler.
She thanked Soper for his efforts to change Colorado law. Soper previously sponsored a bill that elevated the offense level for abuse of a corpse to a felony.
That bill was signed into law in 2020. Neuendorf, who backed it, said at the time said yet more laws were needed to regulate the funeral home industry.
Soper said he and Roberts plan to introduce their new bill early next session, although it probably won’t be among the first batch to be read across the desk in the Legislature.
“It’s a fairly simple bill, but it’s a major change in the law to give DORA the ability to walk in and look at the business records and the shop floor of a funeral home,” he said.
Since the bill he envisions would not only allow inspections upon receipt of a complaint, but would permit them without advance notice, it could potentially prevent evidence of possible wrongdoing from being concealed or destroyed, Soper also said.
He further said stakeholders within the funeral home industry appear to favor such a bill.
“The funeral home industry is on board. They actually would like more regulations. They see their industry as having been negatively affected by Sunset Mesa and the six over in Lake and (Eagle) counties,” Soper said.
A lobbyist representing the state’s biggest association of funeral homes could not immediately provide comment on the intended legislation.
Soper said he will keep up his efforts.
“I swore I would continue to chip away at the problems Sunset Mesa exposed. That was a promise I made in 2018 to the victims of Sunset Mesa and I am continuing to work on that,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.