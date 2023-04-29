A bill awaiting Gov. Jared Polis’s signature would allocate $10 million to Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado universities to help fund improvements to the former’s geo-exchange program and the latter’s petroleum geology program and Natural and Environmental Sciences Department.
The funding will likely allow CMU to become the first university in the country to use geo-exchange technology for 100% of its heating and cooling needs, according to President John Marshall.
Republican Rep. Marc Catlin, who represents Montrose County, is one of four sponsors of Senate Bill 23-250, which passed the legislature with 95% approval. It was also sponsored in the House by Rep. Shannon Bird (D-Adams County) and in the Senate by Barbara Kirkmeyer (R-Weld County) and Kyle Mullica (D-Adams County).
“Our number one export on the Western Slope is our kids. This money will increase opportunities for our kids to stay and thrive at home,” Catlin said in a press release.
The bill allocates money from a severance tax fund generated by royalties from minerals taken from public land to energy-related programs at educational institutions in regions impacted by the energy industry.
CMU will receive $6 million of that money if Polis signs the bill, which will help it increase the capacity of its geo-exchange system.
The process, which CMU began implementing in 2007, involves creating a closed-loop system where thermal energy from the ground is used to heat and cool water and, through an extraction system, air.
The system relies on pipes buried deep underground below the campus, where temperatures remain much steadier than those of the air outside. Water is pumped through the system, where the thermal energy from the ground either heats it or cools it depending on the season. Exchanger systems then extract heat, or cool air, from the system, which can be pumped through buildings on campus.
Underground temperatures where the pipes are buried remain around 60 degrees Fahrenheit all year long, so rather than heating or cooling 10-degree or 90-degree air from outside, the system can expend much less energy, Marshall explained.
He said heat and cool conditioned air can also be “chased” between buildings, so energy can be spared rather than heating a classroom that isn’t in use overnight. For example, since the entire system is connected, energy could be used to heat a dorm building in the morning, classrooms in the afternoon and a dining hall in the evening.
Marshall said ⅔ of the campus is already utilizing the system, and the new funds would allow CMU to make the final push to drill new fields for pipes and connect the rest of its main Grand Junction campus.
“This investment will allow us to build the infrastructure, the final fields, and connect the last buildings on campus,” he said.
Geo-exchange technology, which Polis has referred to as “heat beneath our feet” since the pipes can literally be buried below common spaces like campus quads and remain virtually unseen, is a huge cost-saver for the university. In fact, Marshall said CMU saves $1.4 to $1.5 million per year using the system, which directly impacts the cost of tuition.
“We’re charging 4% less tuition than we would otherwise if we were using (traditional heating and cooling.) It’s a permanent hedge against future expenses,” he said.
Estimated in-state tuition and fees for Spring 2023, according to CMU’s website and based on 15 credit hours, was just over $6,500 for students who don’t qualify for Colorado’s College Opportunity Fund and nearly $5,000 for students who do.
Marshall said while the money will go toward improvements on the university’s main campus, staff have looked at implementing similar technology at its Montrose and Bishop campuses.
Western Colorado University will receive $4 million if the bill is signed, which will go toward improvements to the school’s Petroleum Geology program and the Natural and Environmental Sciences Department that houses it.
“This program creates geoscientists that are essential for, and support and serve, the critical workforce pipeline in rural Colorado to the energy and oil and gas sectors,” spokesperson Seth Mensing said via email.
The funding will be used to update lab spaces and mechanical deficiencies in Hurst Hall, which hosts the program. Mensing said the labs themselves have issues like benches that are too small, inadequate fume hood access and spacing between workspaces that is no longer appropriate for the number of students in the classes.
“Improving lab safety for students and faculty is paramount in the plan,” he said.
Mensing said the funds will help Western address major concerns in Hurst Hall, such as fire monitoring, cooling and HVAC systems. Currently, he said, outdated HVAC systems limit lab occupancy, while “the addition of evaporative cooling is necessary since the mechanical cooling has failed” and a new system would be more energy efficient.
“And of course,” he added, “any improvements made to Hurst Hall will benefit all of the students who attend classes there in one form or another.”