A bill awaiting Gov. Jared Polis’s signature would allocate $10 million to Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado universities to help fund improvements to the former’s geo-exchange program and the latter’s petroleum geology program and Natural and Environmental Sciences Department.

The funding will likely allow CMU to become the first university in the country to use geo-exchange technology for 100% of its heating and cooling needs, according to President John Marshall.



