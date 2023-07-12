Colorado got a healthy cut of the more than $42 billion in recent federal funding to boost broadband access — $826 million, which the governor’s office says will be used to make sure all state residents have access to high-speed internet.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded $826.5 million to the state from the Bipartisan Infrastructure’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, or BEAD. The BEAD program grew from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s BRIDGE Act, which was ultimately incorporated into the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

