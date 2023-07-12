A crew member works in bringing Elevate's fiber to the DMEA subsidiary's Uncompahgre Zone in 2022. DMEA could apply for recently available federal money to further build out the network. (Courtesy photo/DMEA/Facebook)
Elevate repairs at DMEA's Fairview area in 2021. DMEA, through Elevate, is poised to get broadband to 95% of its service territory once upcoming projects are complete, and would be able to apply for a portion of Colorado's $826 million allotment from the BEAD program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. (Courtesy photo/DMEA/Facebook)
Colorado got a healthy cut of the more than $42 billion in recent federal funding to boost broadband access — $826 million, which the governor’s office says will be used to make sure all state residents have access to high-speed internet.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded $826.5 million to the state from the Bipartisan Infrastructure’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, or BEAD. The BEAD program grew from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s BRIDGE Act, which was ultimately incorporated into the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.
Service providers should be able to apply for a portion of the state’s allotment later this year.
“We are hopeful,” Kent Blackwell, chief technology officer for Delta-Montrose Electric Association, said. “We’ve got (existing) funding committed that will get us to 95% of buildout in our target area. Depending on our success with other applications, we will make a submission to BEAD if we still have a need when that application (period) opens up.”
The state received word of its allotment June 26 and on July 6, Gov. Jared Polis, Bennet, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and State Rep. Brianna Titone, with other officials, shared initial plans for the money.
Polis wants to see 99% of households in Colorado connected by the end of 2027. Through an executive order last year, he directed the Colorado Broadband Office to develop a strategic plan for that purpose; the plan and a roadmap were completed in October.
Among other provisions, the plan calls for developing an infrastructure deployment strategy and initiatives to address gaps in adoption and equity when it comes to broadband service. When the plan was published, 14% of Colorado locations did not have access to reliable high-speed affordable internet.
The recent federal funding will be used to connect anchor institutions, which then provide connection to individual homes and businesses, the Polis Administration said in the July 6 announcement.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s BEAD program, based on my bipartisan BRIDGE Act, will bring high-speed internet to communities across Colorado, ensuring our students can continue learning in the digital age and connecting homes, farms, and small businesses across the state,” Bennet said in the announcement.
“Just as earlier generations had the foresight to electrify the nation and build our interstate highway system, now it is our turn to invest in our communities and lay the foundation for decades of economic growth.”
DMEA has through its subsidiary company Elevate brought fiber to home for about the past seven years.
Blackwell said the federal legislation revised the definitions of what constitutes served and under-served areas. Under-served means an area where there is internet access, but where download and upload speeds do not meet the federal minimum speeds. Those speeds are now a minimum download speed of 100 megabits per second and a minimum upload speed of 20 Mbps.
DMEA will, through current projects, soon reach most of its service territory with broadband. It most recently made high-speed internet available in the Solar Road area.
“Our buildout for the DMEA service territory footprint, we’ve built out 75% of members of the electric co-op so far and are under construction to get us to 85% of electric members. The projects that will kick off at the end of the year, those projects will get us to 95%,” Blackwell said.
The co-op’s service area has 36,000 electric meters. By the end up the upcoming project, DMEA will have roughly 2,000 members still in need of service, he said, and would then apply for funding to help bring that service.
“For many years in the early parts of this project, it was hard for us to see light at the end of the tunnel. Now we can certainly see light at the end of the tunnel,” Blackwell said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
